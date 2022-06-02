Ron DeSantis says Joe Biden should blame himself for approval numbers being ‘in the toilet’

In The Villages Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ridiculed President Joe Biden for his bad poll numbers, telling the Democratic incumbent he only has himself to blame.

“You want to know why your approval numbers are in the toilet? Try looking in the mirror,” DeSantis said, at a budget signing ceremony event where poll numbers historically aren’t the topic.

The Governor bemoaned the “backdrop” created by “what’s going on in Washington,” referring to the President as a “fellow by the name of Brandon that people talk about.” He then referred to a news report documenting Biden’s disgruntlement over approval dips.

“Biden is so frustrated that his approval ratings are in the toilet,” DeSantis related. “He can’t understand! He’s lashing out at his staff. He’s blaming other people. He’s blaming the media, even though he gets the most sycophantic media coverage that any President has ever gotten.”

“He’s trying to make excuses,” DeSantis added. “I’m just thinking to myself: ‘What has he done since coming into office?'”

DeSantis blamed Biden for “record gas prices,” for “printing and borrowing trillions and trillions of dollars,” for “mandates and restrictions related to COVID,” and for the “supply chain crisis.”

“He has created the circumstances that have led to this resounding disapproval of what he has done,” DeSantis commented, before saying Biden would have been better off doing “nothing” than what he’s done in office.

Indeed, since last summer, Biden has been underwater in polling. The current FiveThirtyEight average shows the President’s approval at just over 40% on average nationally, with unfavorable ratings above 50%. DeSantis has been above water in popularity polls, and favored in surveys against any potential Democratic challenger in 2022’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, the Governor is seen as an increasingly credible presidential candidate. DeSantis has eclipsed Biden in the PredictIt market that tracks investor confidence in potential 2024 candidates, and polling is consistently testing him as a Primary and General Election candidate.