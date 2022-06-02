June 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Veto list: No cash for community center in Hilliard
Northeast Florida wasn't spared.

A.G. GancarskiJune 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Veto list: Building deficiencies at public broadcasting stations will go unaddressed

HeadlinesSW Florida

Veto list: Redevelopment, walkability projects in Sarasota fall prey to cuts

HeadlinesInfluence

Veto list: Central Florida loses Poinciana Parkway extension money, fire stations

Ron DeSantis VETO (5)
The dual purpose building would have been a hurricane shelter.

Among more than $3 billion in vetoes from Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday: $5 million for a Nassau County community center that would have been a hurricane shelter as well.

The appropriations request from Sen. Aaron Bean, a Republican from Fernandina Beach, stressed the dual-purpose request: a 10,000-square-foot multipurpose community center that would double as a hurricane shelter for the town’s 3,100 residents.

“The building, which would be fully air-conditioned, would include a gymnasium and community center. The proposed facility will consist of an indoor basketball court, kitchen, ADA-compliant restrooms, and a backup generator. The design and construction of the building would meet both the requirements for a hurricane/storm shelter, as defined by the ICC 500 Standard for the Design and Construction of Storm Shelters and the 7th Edition of the Florida Building Code,” explained the appropriations request.

A total of $5,144,800 would have gone to the project, all of it from nonrecurring funds. That money was to cover “architectural and engineering design, bidding and construction observation services, as well as the construction of the proposed facility by a licensed contractor.”

Hilliard was to own the facility once built, and it was expected to get heavy use with basketball and volleyball games. Additionally, non-sports events, including community meetings, family reunions, weddings, bridal showers, educational forums, and other types of meetings were contemplated for the completed space.

Both the House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The Governor gets the final call, however, with the ability to exercise line-item veto power and remove individual spending items from the budget.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Joe Biden should blame himself for approval numbers being 'in the toilet'

nextVeto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

DeSantis signs $109.9B budget, vetoes $3.1B

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more