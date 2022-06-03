Nevada warms up to Ron DeSantis in ‘feeling thermometer’ poll

Pollsters continue to test Gov. Ron DeSantis’ name in questions far outside the Sunshine State, with a new Nevada poll the latest to offer encouragement to his supporters.

A University of Nevada poll of 1,098 adults conducted May 17 through May 27 showed the Governor ahead of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a so-called “feeling thermometer” survey.

Respondents were compelled to rate political figures on a scale of zero to 100, with the higher number representing a more favorable feeling. DeSantis’ rating of 48 was five points ahead of Pence and six points ahead of Trump.

DeSantis performed better with Democrats and Independents than either of the two other Republicans. DeSantis was at 34 with Democrats, three points ahead of Pence and 14 ahead of Trump. With Independents, DeSantis’ 42 was one point up on Pence and three on Trump.

Republicans rated Trump better, but not resoundingly: Trump’s 73 was just four points ahead of DeSantis. Pence was behind them, at just 60 out of 100 with GOP partisans on this feeling index.

DeSantis’ performance with Independents was not exceeded by any other national figure polled. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also had 42.

DeSantis’ performance overall actually exceeded both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden, at an overall rating of just 44, was at 34 out of 100 with Independents. Harris, at 45 overall, was also at just 35 with Independent voters.

The Governor has played in Nevada politics, with a rally for Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, a longtime personal friend of DeSantis.

Much like his political mentor Donald Trump, DeSantis saw the rally as an advertisement for himself. The Nevada Independent said he “spent roughly 20 minutes praising his tenure and achievements in Florida before touting Laxalt’s bid.”

“Even though I’m in Florida, I’m telling you, if he gets elected to the United States Senate, he will represent my voice in the United States Senate,” DeSantis said, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

That connection has been exploited by Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who made DeSantis the star in an anti-Laxalt attack ad earlier this year focused on abortion restrictions championed by DeSantis. The restrictions apply to pregnancies past the 15th week of gestation.

The 30-second spot, tweeted out by the incumbent, led with mournful piano music and a narrator saying DeSantis “signed an abortion restriction bill that makes no exceptions for rape or incest.” That set up a shot of DeSantis embracing Laxalt, with a graphic saying he would take DeSantis’ “extreme agenda” to the Senate.