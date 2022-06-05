Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump in another straw poll

Another weekend brings another straw poll where Florida’s Governor outpaced former President Donald Trump.

Fox News and other sources reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis had more support for a hypothetical 2024 presidential campaign than Trump did for another run.

This weekend, the Western Conservative Summit 2024 straw poll in Colorado saw 71% approval for a DeSantis run, four points ahead of Trump. No other candidate drew even 30% support, suggesting that DeSantis continues to consolidate the “Anybody but Trump” lane.

This event, associated with Colorado Christian University, is the second recent straw poll far away from the Sunshine State to show DeSantis atop Trump.

A poll of 325 attendees of the Wisconsin Republican Convention, reported by WisPolitics.com, saw DeSantis get 38% of the vote in a hypothetical 2024 GOP field that included over two dozen potential candidates.

Trump got 32% of the vote. Only 43% of poll respondents wanted Trump to run again.

Though straw polls can be wildly variable, these non-scientific surveys track with more formal polling showing DeSantis is becoming the first choice with an increasing number of Republicans as a potential 2024 GOP standard-bearer.

The trend extends to prediction markets where people invest in candidate positions regarding the 2024 Presidential Election.

The PredictIt platform shows the Florida Governor having achieved parity with Trump earlier this week to be the candidate most likely to occupy the White House following the 2024 cycle in a General Election market. PredictIt still sees Trump as the front-runner in the fight for the nomination.

Trump presumably still sees himself as the front-runner, having made the point for months that DeSantis wouldn’t dare run against him.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump said last December, one of several quotes making the same point the previous winter and spring.

“I know they try and create a friction. I don’t think it exists at all. It might, you know, you never know. If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot. But he’s good. And he’s done a good job as Governor.”