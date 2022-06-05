June 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mariya Calkins reaches $210K raised in HD 3 campaign

Kelly HayesJune 5, 20223min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump in another straw poll

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Daniella Levine Cava endorses Jared Moskowitz for CD 23

America in CrisisHeadlines

Rick Scott says ‘rich kid’ Joe Biden doesn’t understand inflation

Mariya Calkins
Calkin is running to replace outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson, who is not seeking re-election.

State House candidate Mariya Calkins raised more than $20,000 in May as she races for House District 3, her campaign announced this week.

Her May haul brings her overall total to over $210,000 since she launched her campaign in January. Calkins, a Republican, is running to replace outgoing GOP state Rep. Jayer Williamson, who is not seeking re-election.

“I have been energized by the support I’ve received since the launch of my campaign in January,” Calkins said in a statement. “Achieving this fundraising milestone shows the support I knew was possible throughout the district. I look forward to fighting for our freedoms and conservative values in the Florida House.”

Calkins’ campaign provided the latest fundraising update. More information on donors and spending will be available when campaign finance reports are released this Friday.

HD 3 spans portions of Santa Rosa County and Northern Okaloosa County. Williamson, in January, announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. The Pensacola native was first elected to the Florida House in 2016.

A former legislative aide, Calkins also enjoys a handful of political endorsements. Among them: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and state Reps. Tommy Gregory and Anthony Sabatini. Many local leaders have signed off on the candidate: Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Bob Cole and Milton City Councilwomen Shannon Rice and Shari Sebastiao, among others.

Calkins is a USSR native who became a U.S. citizen in 2018. While in the USSR, Calkins says, “she experienced firsthand the severe restrictions on freedom and personal liberties under the Communist regime.”

Calkins faces Robert Orth and Joel Rudman are also hoping to win the seat.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniella Levine Cava endorses Jared Moskowitz for CD 23

nextNevada warms up to Ron DeSantis in 'feeling thermometer' poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories