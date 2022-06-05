Mariya Calkins reaches $210K raised in HD 3 campaign

State House candidate Mariya Calkins raised more than $20,000 in May as she races for House District 3, her campaign announced this week.

Her May haul brings her overall total to over $210,000 since she launched her campaign in January. Calkins, a Republican, is running to replace outgoing GOP state Rep. Jayer Williamson, who is not seeking re-election.

“I have been energized by the support I’ve received since the launch of my campaign in January,” Calkins said in a statement. “Achieving this fundraising milestone shows the support I knew was possible throughout the district. I look forward to fighting for our freedoms and conservative values in the Florida House.”

Calkins’ campaign provided the latest fundraising update. More information on donors and spending will be available when campaign finance reports are released this Friday.

HD 3 spans portions of Santa Rosa County and Northern Okaloosa County. Williamson, in January, announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. The Pensacola native was first elected to the Florida House in 2016.

A former legislative aide, Calkins also enjoys a handful of political endorsements. Among them: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and state Reps. Tommy Gregory and Anthony Sabatini. Many local leaders have signed off on the candidate: Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Bob Cole and Milton City Councilwomen Shannon Rice and Shari Sebastiao, among others.