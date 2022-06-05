June 5, 2022
Daniella Levine Cava endorses Jared Moskowitz for CD 23
A new PAC will give Jared Moskowitz backup in his congressional campaign. Image via AP.

Moskowitz is running in hopes of succeeding Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is supporting Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz’s campaign for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

Levine Cava is an influential state Democratic leader. According to polling data released in February, she continues her second year in office; and faces high favorable ratings across all party lines and cultural demographics.

“Jared Moskowitz saved lives and prevented gun violence when he passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act. We all watched his work as a State Representative to get that bill passed, and his actions proved that he was the right person to lead us through disasters as Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. I’m so thankful that he was in that position during the pandemic because his laser-focused leadership ensured the distribution of testing, vaccines, and personal protective equipment efficiently and effectively. I know that Jared will be the same fierce advocate and Democratic leader as a Member of Congress,” Levine Cava said in a statement.

Levine Cava’s endorsement follows a series of recent support for Moskowitz from the Broward Teachers Union, Moms Demand Action, Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, and Congressman Joe Neguse. To date, Moskowitz has received endorsements from 84 elected and community leaders, including six current School Board members.

“Mayor Levine Cava has guided South Florida through difficult times, including the Surfside tragedy, where her leadership was instrumental in recovery and mitigation efforts. She is a shining example of Democratic leadership because she stays true to her values and simply helps people. I’m honored to receive her support, and I look forward to continuing my work with her to keep Floridians safe,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

A former Parkland Commissioner, Moskowitz won a race for state office in 2012 when residents of northern Broward, including Coral Springs, elected him to represent them in the House. He won re-election three times, during which he successfully championed numerous school-centered pieces of legislation.

He resigned early in January 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped him to run the state’s Department of Emergency Management.

Florida’s 23rd Congressional District spans Broward and Palm Beach counties and leans heavily Democratic.

Other candidates in the race include retired chiropractor Steve Chess, lawyer Jim Pruden and insurance broker Darlene Swaffar — all Republicans — as well as Democratic Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen and no-party candidates Mark Napier and Christine Scott.

Political newcomer Curtis Calabrese, a former U.S. Navy pilot turned commercial captain, has also filed for the race, though his eligibility to run as a Democrat is under question.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

