‘A unique perspective to Tallahassee’: Paul Renner endorses Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91

Renner Gossett-Seidman
‘Peggy Gossett-Seidman will bring strong leadership to represent South Palm Beach County.’

When Rep. Paul Renner takes over as House Speaker after the November election, he wants Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman to be the one representing House District 91 in the chamber.

In a Monday statement through the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, Renner announced he is backing Gossett-Seidman, a fellow member of the GOP, for HD 91 this year.

“Peggy Gossett-Seidman will bring strong leadership to represent South Palm Beach County,” Renner said. “Her experience as a Town of Highland Beach Commissioner and civic leader will bring a unique perspective to Tallahassee. I look forward to working alongside Peggy in the Florida House.”

A writer, media specialist and frequent nonprofit board member who holds the distinction of being the first female sports writer for the Palm Beach Post, Gossett-Seidman filed for the HD 91 contest in February after Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King said she would not seek another term.

She has served on the Highland Beach Commission since 2018.

Her two opponents are Democratic Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thompson, who has secured an endorsement from Slosberg-King, and Republican Delray Beach resident Christina Ducasse.

Through April 30, the race has drawn more than $440,000 in accepted contributions between the three candidates. That includes $200,000 Gossett-Seidman poured into her own campaign.

“It’s time to elect a Representative that reflects the views and principles of our community,” Gossett-Seidman said in a statement accompanying Renner’s endorsement. “I plan on representing the needs of our community so that all citizens have a voice. I am looking forward to working with Speaker-designate Renner to solve our state’s most pressing issues and protect our quality of life.”

Following redistricting that the Legislature approved in early February, the Democrat-leaning HD 91 covers Boca Raton, some of Highland Beach and parts of West Boca. Fifty-two percent of voters in the newly drawn district chose President Joe Biden in the 2020 election compared to 47% who went for Donald Trump, according to an analysis by Matthew Isbell of MCI Maps.

That’s compared to 59% who voted for Biden in pre-redistricting HD 91.

Gossett-Seidman tendered her resignation from the Highland Beach Commission last month, effective Nov. 7.

“It has been an unparalleled honor to serve the great citizens of Highland Beach for five years,” she said in a May 20 letter to Florida Division of Elections officials.

“It has been a joy to work with our dedicated Commission and staff to improve safety, security and quality of life in our Town, now rated No. 1 safest in Florida. I intend to continue my efforts to serve the public with dignity and diligence in all future positions I am privileged to earn.”

