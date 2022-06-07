June 7, 2022
NFIB’s Florida PAC endorses Jimmy Patronis

Jacob OglesJune 7, 2022

Patronis
The business group has worked closely with the CFO on numerous issues.

One of the nation’s largest small business groups endorsed Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ re-election bid.

The National Federation of Independent BusinessNational Federation of Independent Business Florida PAC announced Tuesday it would back the Panama City Republican.

“On behalf of our small business members, I am honored to announce the NFIB Florida PAC’s support for Jimmy Patronis,” said NFIB State Executive Director Bill Herrle.

“Since becoming CFO in 2017, Jimmy Patronis has supported much-needed lawsuit abuse reform and been a champion of prosecuting financial fraud, one of the biggest reasons Main Street businesses have seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. Small business is essential to Florida’s continued financial health, and Jimmy Patronis has shown us time and again that he understands the challenges facing Florida’s job creators and will do everything he can to ensure we remain a state where small businesses can thrive.”

Patronis, before his appointment as CFO by then-Gov. Rick Scott, ran a family business for years, the Capt. Anderson’s restaurant in Panama City Beach.

Patronis heartily embraced the organization’s support.

“Thank you so much for having me here and for the endorsement,” Patronis said.

He expressed particular gratitude to Herrle, with whom he has worked on a number of issues.

“Thank you to Bill Herrle for advocating for businesses across the state — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — and for all of your member businesses’ support over the past four years. I come from a small business myself,” Patronis said.

“I know the struggle that business owners face. I know the worries they have about making payroll. I know the risk they take every time they step out in faith and seek to grow and become larger. Running a small business isn’t easy, but it is rewarding. I want those of us in government to provide predictable and fair processes to let businesses flourish and create more jobs in Florida. That is my continuing commitment to you.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

