Last Call for 6.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

One day after Sen. George Gainer announced he would not seek re-election, top Florida Republicans have coalesced around a potential successor: Rep. Jay Trumbull.

The Panama City Republican entered the race for Senate District 2 shortly after Gainer’s announcement and within hours he had notched an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a Tuesday tweet, DeSantis said Trumbull “has been a strong ally for my agenda in the Legislature and a great champion for the people of NW Florida. (Gainer) leaves big shoes to fill, but I believe Jay will be a great Senator and I am happy to support him for Senate District 2.”

Following the Governor in endorsing Trumbull were Senate President Wilton Simpson and Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo and Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who is in line to become Senate President after Passidomo’s term.

All three lauded Gainer, who has held public office for nearly 25 years, as a Bay County Commissioner for 18 years and as a Senator since 2016.

“As George’s legacy of service and integrity takes root, North Floridians can rest assured that Jay Trumbull is ready to fight for them in the Florida Senate,” said Simpson, who is running for Agriculture Commissioner.

Passidomo added, “The shadow cast by George Gainer and his deep roots in Florida’s Panhandle are measured in the lives of those he’s touched beyond his public service and well into his larger-than-life role in the community. George has fought for families and small-business owners and laid the groundwork for the next generation of great public servants like Jay Trumbull. I’m confident that Jay will carry on the rich North Florida tradition of fighting for more freedom and less government.”

Albritton said, “I am proud of my friend George Gainer and honored to be in the Senate with such a kind and committed public servant. He is one of the kindest, most generous and thoughtful men I have ever met. George leaves some pretty big shoes to fill, and I know Jay Trumbull will work each and every day to ensure the people of North Florida’s voices are heard in Tallahassee. It’s an honor to endorse Northwest Florida’s next superstar!”

Evening Reads

—“16 Primaries to watch in Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight

—“$34 million war of words between Marco Rubio, Val Demings rages mostly online, for now” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Gov. Ron DeSantis’ aide first pitched October gas tax break, emails show” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Gov. DeSantis signs Florida’s 2022 school safety package” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida

—“Nikki Fried accuses DeSantis of courting ‘White supremacist insurrectionist’ backing” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Amid turbulence in Florida property insurance market, homeowners still have options — but not many” via Laura Cassels of the Florida Phoenix

—“Can Fort Lauderdale tunnel its way out of gridlock? City ready to make deal with Elon Musk team” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“End of an era as Disney Dream cruise ship leaves Port Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Florida undercounted COVID-19 cases and deaths, failed to get test results, state audit says” via Ian Hodgson of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times

—“Maxwell Frost’s CD 10 campaign picks up nods from Carlos Guillermo Smith, Amy Mercado” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“If something’s a priority, it should always be a priority. And it shouldn’t become a priority again because something tragic happened.”

— Rep. Christine Hunchofsky, after the school safety package she sponsored was signed into law.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights