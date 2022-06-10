June 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ileana Garcia raises $62K for SD 36 defense in May, plus $42K in GOP campaign aid
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 9/21/21-Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, chairs the Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerJune 10, 20225min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Patrick Phillip Keefe, son of former federal prosecutor Larry Keefe, dies at 25

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs measure providing health care funds for retired police dogs

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Tom Fabricio raises $34K in May for HD 110 defense with help from crypto mining

FLAPOL092121CH063
She now holds more than $556,000 between her campaign account and political committee.

Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia added more than $62,000 in donations to defend her Senate seat last month, when her Democratic challenger for Senate District 36 dropped out of the race, complaining of funding woes.

That appears to not be an issue for Garcia, who by May 31 held more than $556,000 between her campaign account and political committee, No More Socialism.

Nearly a third of her May gains came from one source: Fighting for Florida’s Families, the political committee of Florida House Speaker Pro Tempore Bryan Ávila, who early last month canceled a bid for the Miami-Dade County Commission for a run at the Senate. He hopes to succeed Sen. Manny Díaz Jr., whom Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped to be the state’s next Education Commissioner.

Garcia received $20,000 from Voice of Florida Business, a lobbying arm of Associated Industries of Florida, which derives the majority of its funding from six companies: sugar companies Florida Crystals and U.S. Sugar, for-profit hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc., state utility giant Florida Power & Light, Walt Disney World and health insurer Florida Blue.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce gave Garcia $5,000. So did Mario Jardon, president and CEO of Hialeah-based Citrus Health Network.

She also received more than $42,000 worth of in-kind help from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee for campaign staff and polling.

Garcia spent more than $9,000 in May. Of that, $6,000 went to The Factor Inc., a Coral Gables-based political consulting firm, for “printing services.”

She also kicked $1,000 back to Ávila’s campaign and the campaign of Alexis Calatayud, a former staffer of outgoing Miami Rep. Vance Aloupis who is now running against a former opponent of Garcia’s from this election cycle, Democratic businesswoman Janelle Perez, for Senate District 38.

Perez’s other former opponent, Miami Beach Democratic Rep. Michael Grieco, withdrew from the race for SD 36 on June 1. He blamed the “Tallahassee establishment,” particularly institutional Democratic donors, for not getting behind his campaign in what he predicted would be an exceedingly costly contest.

On the heels of that announcement, the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said “a strong Democrat will be filing in short order.”

That person, it turned out, is Raquel Pacheco, a local business owner and two-time candidate for the Miami Beach City Commission.

On Wednesday, Pacheco announced her candidacy for SD 36, taking aim at right-wing “extremism” that focuses on “imaginary problems” and ignores everyday issues.

No fundraising numbers are yet available from Pacheco’s campaign.

SD 36 covers a center-east portion of Miami-Dade spanning the lower half of Miami Beach, a large portion of Miami, including the barrier island of Virginia Key, and parts of the cities of Coral Gables and Sweetwater.

Candidates faced a Friday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through the end of May.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Top Gov' Ron DeSantis drops new 'freedom zone' merch

nextIt’s been six years since the Pulse Nightclub shooting massacre in Orlando

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories