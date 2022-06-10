June 10, 2022
Grades posted: Florida Chamber releases 2022 Legislative Report Card
The Florida Chamber notched a few solid wins in 2022.

Drew Wilson

The average GPA was 68%.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2022 Florida Chamber Legislative Report Card on Friday, showcasing grades earned by all 160 lawmakers in the state House and Senate based on their votes during the 2022 Legislative Session and Special Session.

“Working together as a unified business community is how we will keep Florida’s economy growing and competitive,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson. “As Florida continues to pace the nation’s economic recovery out of the pandemic, Florida’s business climate must remain a priority if we are going to continue on the path to grow private sector jobs, diversify our economy, and create additional economic opportunities for all Floridians.”

The Florida Chamber said its 2022 Legislative Report Card “is an annual opportunity to recognize members of the Florida Legislature who placed making Florida more competitive through non-partisan, private-sector job creation above special interests and attempts to protect the status quo.“ The Report Card also informs the public on which lawmakers voted in favor of private-sector job creation and a stronger, more diversified economy.

The 2022 report card is based on more than 3,100 votes cast during the 2022 Legislative Session and Special Session D. Then results show the average GPA was 78% in the Senate and 65% in the House. The combined average was 68%. Overall, 32 lawmakers earned As, 48 earned Bs, 21 earned Cs, nine earned Ds and 50 failed.

A list of the grade received by each lawmaker is available on the Florida Chamber’s website.

Lawmakers with the highest grades voted in favor of Chamber priorities, such as COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers, infrastructure funding, student assessments, the Local Business Protection Act, property insurance reform and extending VISIT FLORIDA’s authorization.

Ahead of the Session, the Chamber informed lawmakers about issues that would be part of their grade by providing them a copy of the Florida Business Agenda, outlined in the Chamber’s annual “Where We Stand” publication. Florida Chamber leadership also raised awareness of their priorities by meeting with media, lawmakers and legislative staff before Session, during the interim committee weeks, and during Session.

Additionally, the Florida Chamber sent lawmakers a ”Your Vote Matters” letter stating their vote would be scored ahead of each vote included in the tally.

In addition, the Florida Chamber awarded 12 Legislators the 2022 Distinguished Advocate Award, which recognizes lawmakers who ensured consideration of the business community’s legislative priorities and fought to pass a Chamber-backed policy or a priority piece of pro-jobs legislation.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

