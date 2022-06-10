Nick DiCeglie surpasses $900K raised in Senate bid

Rep. Nick DiCeglie has surpassed $900,000 raised since entering the race for Senate District 18, his campaign announced Friday.

DiCeglie collected $76,200 during the month of May between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. May’s haul brings DiCeglie’s total to $906,824.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support our campaign,” DiCeglie said in a statement. “We are laser-focused on our message of delivering results for Pinellas families and putting our economy back on track through responsible spending and meaningful tax cuts. I look forward to talking to more voters and spreading our campaign message throughout this district in the coming months.”

DiCeglie’s campaign provided the latest fundraising numbers. More details including donors and spending will be available when state finance disclosures are due on Friday.

The outgoing state Representative is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County.

DiCeglie faces Democratic challenger Eunic Ortiz for the seat, which has a slight red lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went to former Republican President Donald Trump.