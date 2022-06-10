June 10, 2022
Nick DiCeglie surpasses $900K raised in Senate bid

Kelly Hayes

Nick DiCeglie Campaign 2022
The outgoing state Representative is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County.

Rep. Nick DiCeglie has surpassed $900,000 raised since entering the race for Senate District 18, his campaign announced Friday.

DiCeglie collected $76,200 during the month of May between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. May’s haul brings DiCeglie’s total to $906,824.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support our campaign,” DiCeglie said in a statement. “We are laser-focused on our message of delivering results for Pinellas families and putting our economy back on track through responsible spending and meaningful tax cuts. I look forward to talking to more voters and spreading our campaign message throughout this district in the coming months.”

DiCeglie’s campaign provided the latest fundraising numbers. More details including donors and spending will be available when state finance disclosures are due on Friday.



DiCeglie faces Democratic challenger Eunic Ortiz for the seat, which has a slight red lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went to former Republican President Donald Trump.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

