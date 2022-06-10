Nikki Fried draws sparse crowd for Jax seniors’ roundtable

Democratic candidate for Governor Nikki Fried returned to Jacksonville Friday, with an event on the Northside road-testing her Lower Costs, Higher Standards plan.

This proposal, which was rolled out weeks ago, would address cost of living issues for senior citizens.

The roundtable was a quick event, running roughly half an hour and including seven seniors, some of whom were related to each other. Fried’s campaign claimed they could have had more attendees had they wanted.

They focus-grouped issues ranging from affordability of medical co-pays to the need for reliable transport and senior activities, with Fried relating the issues to her own family.

“My mother and grandmother are on a cruise right now,” Fried said, in response to someone saying he wanted to be an active senior citizen.

Fried’s visit to Jacksonville comes as the race has essentially boiled down to a two-way contest between the Agriculture Commissioner and former Gov. Charlie Crist, who has amassed the lion’s share of endorsements and trumpeted seven-figure fundraising for the third straight month. Sen. Annette Taddeo left the race to run for Congress.

While Crist has consolidated endorsements, exceeding 50% in some polling of the race even before the Taddeo exit, Fried has fought with Democrats.

A recent squabble with Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Crist supporter, embroiled her and a communications staffer. Fried also irked some Democrats by suing the Joe Biden administration for gun rights for medical cannabis patients.

Despite the light turnout, a lack of elected officials on hand in support, and other seeming warning signs for the campaign’s viability, Fried said that her campaign was “in this to win this.”

“The momentum is behind us. We’ve seen so many endorsements of the grassroots groups on the ground,” Fried said. “Because at the end of the day this is about the people.”

The elected officials’ lack of support, she said, mattered less than endorsements of these grassroots groups.

“Because, you know what, my priorities are not for elected officials’ endorsements. My priorities are with the people. And that’s what I continue to do. I show up for the people. I’m certainly not focused on endorsements from elected officials. I’m focused on getting the endorsement of individual people,” Fried said. “And that’s the momentum we are seeing all over the state of Florida.”