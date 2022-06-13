June 13, 2022
Ron DeSantis posts another $10M month in May
Ron DeSantis sits on a mountain of campaign cash.

Jacob Ogles

deSantis
He continues to lap Democrats challenging him this year when it comes to fundraising.

Another month means another $10 million for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election efforts. The Republican incumbent continues to smoke his competitors in raising funds, with a political committee supporting his candidacy doing most of the heavy lifting.

DeSantis’ official re-election campaign in May reported another $1,350,421 in new donations, bringing total fundraising for this election cycle above $10 million. Meanwhile, Friends of Ron DeSantis collected an additional $8,853,741 in May alone.

The strong totals come after DeSantis also raised $10 million in April. Meanwhile, Democratic opponents Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried hold less cash between them and still face one another in an Aug. 23 Democratic Primary. DeSantis technically faces two Republicans in a Primary but none with significant resources or name recognition.

In total, DeSantis’ political committee sits on $105,375,354 in cash on hand, while his official campaign holds another $6,697,365.

On top of cash donations, DeSantis also saw $1.5 million worth of in-kind support from the Republican Party of Florida. The campaign also accepted 101 checks at the maximum $3,000 level, making up more than a fifth of the cash donations.

Notably, the campaign also returned 147 donations in May, worth more than $19,000 in total.

But the campaign continues to be fueled with small donations, with 18,454 donations directly to DeSantis’ campaign account in May that were worth less than $1,000.

The political committee saw a $1.25 million check come in from the Republican Governors Association. A number of major individual donors also make up a significant portion of the committee’s May haul.

Walter Buckley of North Palm Beach gave $50,000 to the campaign, the largest contribution from an individual donor. Medical investor Steven Scott dropped $25,000 on the campaign.

Barrow Realty and Driven Capital Management also each gave $25,000. The Realtors Political Action Committee dropped $10,000 into the Governor’s coffers, as did a number of other home builders and development interests.

While DeSantis doesn’t face a significant Primary challenge, his re-election campaign for the first time spent more than $1 million in a month in May.

That included buying more than $319,000 in signs from Texas vendor IVision. The campaign also spent more than $148,000 on promotional supply company Ace Specialties, based in Louisiana.

The political committee, meanwhile, spent nearly $2.6 million in May, though that included a $2 million contribution to the Republican Party of Florida on top of some $20,000 on consulting and transportation costs.

The committee spent $450,000 in May on media placements through Ohio-based Flexpoint Media.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

