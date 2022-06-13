Rick Scott ‘Unfit’ ad boosts ‘Rescue America’ plan, bashes Joe Biden

Sen. Rick Scott continues to promote his “11-point plan to rescue America,” with a new television spot out Monday.

The 30-second “Unfit” covers familiar territory. It highlights President Joe Biden saying Scott is from Wisconsin, shows Scott yet again calling for the President’s resignation, and contends that Biden’s economic policies are “forcing America into a recession.”

“I’ve got a plan to turn this country around,” Scott said, urging people to visit RescueAmerica.com, a site which has had a million visits thus far, per a media release from the Scott political operation.

The new “Unfit” is the second paid spot from Scott promoting the plan and playing up his opposition to President Biden. May’s “Biden vs. Scott” spot encapsulated the recent back-and-forth between the President and Scott over the Senator’s policy proposals.

Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was criticized by Biden for the plan’s “ultra-MAGA agenda“ in recent remarks.

Biden has focused on Scott’s proposals to make sure more people paid income tax, demonstrating what Scott called “skin in the game,” as well as potential reviews that could sunset programs like Medicare and Social Security.

In addition to these two national spots, Scott also released a digital video last week, where he purports to apologize for the controversy created by his “11-point plan to rescue America.” However, that apology was a ruse.

In a video accompanying “new additions and updates” as part of a “Rescue America 2.0,” Scott quotes Conor McGregor while signaling defiance to critics of the proposal.

“President (Joe) Biden, Chuck Schumer, and even some Republicans are angry,” Scott said. “So, in the words of famous UFC fighter Conor McGregor, I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody in Washington.”

The “apologize to absolutely nobody” quote was borrowed from a post-fight interview from the then-ascendant McGregor years ago, in which the Irish fighter stunted on his opposition.

See “Unfit” below.