June 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott ‘Unfit’ ad boosts ‘Rescue America’ plan, bashes Joe Biden

A.G. GancarskiJune 13, 20224min2

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Former NFL, FSU star Corey Simon challenges Loranne Ausley for state Senate

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Jan. 6 panel hears Donald Trump ‘detached from reality’ amid defeat

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Andy Thomson outpaces chief competitor to represent Palm Beach County’s HD 91

Rick Scott ad
Another video will promote Scott's controversial 11-point plan.

Sen. Rick Scott continues to promote his “11-point plan to rescue America,” with a new television spot out Monday.

The 30-second “Unfit” covers familiar territory. It highlights President Joe Biden saying Scott is from Wisconsin, shows Scott yet again calling for the President’s resignation, and contends that Biden’s economic policies are “forcing America into a recession.”

“I’ve got a plan to turn this country around,” Scott said, urging people to visit RescueAmerica.com, a site which has had a million visits thus far, per a media release from the Scott political operation.

The new “Unfit” is the second paid spot from Scott promoting the plan and playing up his opposition to President Biden. May’s “Biden vs. Scott” spot encapsulated the recent back-and-forth between the President and Scott over the Senator’s policy proposals.

Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was criticized by Biden for the plan’s “ultra-MAGA agenda“ in recent remarks.

Biden has focused on Scott’s proposals to make sure more people paid income tax, demonstrating what Scott called “skin in the game,” as well as potential reviews that could sunset programs like Medicare and Social Security.

In addition to these two national spots, Scott also released a digital video last week, where he purports to apologize for the controversy created by his “11-point plan to rescue America.” However, that apology was a ruse.

In a video accompanying “new additions and updates” as part of a “Rescue America 2.0,” Scott quotes Conor McGregor while signaling defiance to critics of the proposal.

“President (Joe) BidenChuck Schumer, and even some Republicans are angry,” Scott said. “So, in the words of famous UFC fighter Conor McGregor, I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody in Washington.”

The “apologize to absolutely nobody” quote was borrowed from a post-fight interview from the then-ascendant McGregor years ago, in which the Irish fighter stunted on his opposition.

See “Unfit” below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMartin Hyde qualifies to challenge Vern Buchanan in CD 16

nextIllinois GOP 2024 poll shows Ron DeSantis in strong second place

2 comments

  • tom palmer

    June 13, 2022 at 5:01 pm

    He got the unfit part right as it applies to him

    Reply

  • Nancy

    June 13, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    i am capable of obtain eighty five us dollars in step with-hr to do a little small responsibilities on home laptop.vdf i without a doubt no longer realized like it could be even conceivable however my bosom pal incomes $27,000 handiest within six weeks working this leading profession and she glad me to attempt…visit for more information going following website >>> 𝐁𝐔𝐙𝐙𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍.𝐂𝐎𝐌

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories