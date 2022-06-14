June 14, 2022
Allison Tant adds $58K to coffers in May for re-election campaign

Tant, Allison
She has raised more than $425,000 this election cycle.

Rep. Allison Tant raised another $58,000 in May and has now collected more than $425,000 for her re-election bid.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported an additional $50,802 raised for her official campaign account. On top of that, the People First Leadership Political Committee associated with her campaign tallied another $7,250.

In total, her campaign has pulled in $330,802 for 2022, with $321,801 remaining in cash on hand as of the start of June. The committee has pulled in about $95,000 this election cycle, and sits on some $103,150 in the bank.

Tant also reported more than $4,300 worth of in-kind support courtesy of the Florida Democratic Party, which she previously chaired from 2014 to 2016.

Notable donors to her campaign that gave a maximum $1,000 donation included the Florida Beer Wholesalers’ political committee and three Teamsters unions.

Some notable individual donors include lawyer Heather Turnbull, health care consultant Liz Dudek, and The Southern Group’s James Smith and James McFaddin.

Tant’s committee reported $2,000 from the Realtors Political Action Committee, as well as $2,500 from consulting firm Larry Overton & Associates. Another $2,500 collectively came from lobbyists with The Southern Group.

Tant won election to the House in 2020 and this year faces a challenge from Republican businesswoman Ashley Guy. Since announcing in May, Guy has raised $21,395 and loaned her campaign $50,000.

After redistricting, House District 9 leans strongly Democratic. About 54.26% of voters under the new lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election, compared to 44.4% who voted for Republican Donald Trump. The district includes the bulk of Leon County.

Tant in 2020 won her seat with 57.8% of the vote over Republican Jim Kallinger, under old HD 9 lines.

Before serving in the Legislature, Tant worked as a legislative staffer. She’s married to former Rep. Barry Richard. In her first term, she championed legislation to help disabled children.

