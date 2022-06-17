SEIU Florida endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

The Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is supporting Kevin Marino Cabrera in his bid for the District 6 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Cabrera is part of a four-person field seeking to succeed outgoing Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa. Republican Dariel Fernandez, who owns a Coral Gables software development firm, Coral Gables City Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr. and Democratic Miami Springs Councilman Victor Vázquez have also qualified for the seat. The race, however, is technically nonpartisan.

But Cabrera nabbed the coveted endorsement from the SEIU, one of the state’s largest unions. The organization represents tens of thousands of active and retired workers in the state. The three local chapters in Miami-Dade alone serve 5,000 professionals.

“It is with great pleasure that we extend to you the endorsement and support of the members of the Service Employees International Union of Florida to your campaign for Miami-Dade County Commission District 6,” said Alyssa Cundari Roelans, Executive Director of SEIU Florida, in a statement announcing the group’s support.

The endorsement builds on widespread support Cabrera has courted during his run for the District 6 seat. Several major Republican elected officials have backed Cabrera, such as U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, future House Speaker Daniel Perez and outgoing state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, who is also seeking a spot on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Now, SEIU Florida is adding to that list of endorsements.

“I’m honored to receive the support of the workers that provide vital services in our community and of our front-line health care workers,” Cabrera said. “I look forward to working with all of them, now and in the future.”

Cabrera is a Miami Republican who serves as a senior vice president for Mercury. He also worked as Florida State Director for Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in 2020.

Cabrera is married to Republican state Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera.