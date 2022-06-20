June 20, 2022
Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel, Debbie Wasserman Schultz endorse Alan Cohn in CD 15

alan cohn
Betty Castor and Samuel Bell also backed the Democratic candidate.

Several of Florida’s sitting congressional Democrats came out in support of Alan Cohn’s last-minute entry into an open congressional race. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz all endorsed the Tampa Democrat.

Cohn qualified Friday to run in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“Our neighbors need a trusted fighter who will stand up to special interests that are passing the rising cost of living onto you, while they pocket exorbitant profits,” said Castor, a Tampa Democrat representing the neighboring Florida’s 14th Congressional District.

“You can trust Alan Cohn to fight corporate greed and corruption. If you want to lower costs — at the pump, electric bills, housing and health care — I need a partner in Congress. Alan Cohn is a difference maker who can win this seat and deliver that powerful representation our region deserves. I’m fully in support of his candidacy and am confident he can and will win in November.”

A new congressional map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis adds one district awarded to Florida by the 2020 Census. That seat ended up as CD 15, covering east Hillsborough, west Polk and south Pasco counties.

It’s a competitive seat but leans Republican, with about 50.86% of voters there supporting Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and 47.74% favoring Democrat Joe Biden. That leaves the seat as one of the most competitive in the state.

Cohn has run for prior configurations of CD 15 twice before. Most recently, he won the Democratic nomination in 2020. Republican Scott Franklin ultimately won the seat that year, but is running this cycle in Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

Cohn is one of five Democrats qualified to run this year in CD 15. But Wasserman Schultz, co-Chair of the Florida congressional delegation, sees him as the standout on the ballot.

“Now more than ever we need strong, independent leaders in Congress who have a plan to deliver results for hard working Floridians. Alan Cohn has dedicated his life to outing corruption and seeking justice,” the Weston Democrat said. “His proven ability to tackle the most pressing issues of the day make him a perfect fit for Florida 15. We need Alan in Congress and he can win this seat. He has my full support.”

Cohn published a list of other endorsements secured out of the gate, including Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat.

He also boasts the support of former Florida Education Commissioner Betty Castor, the Congresswoman’s mother and a former University of South Florida (USF) President, and Samuel Bell III, founder of USF’s esteemed College of Public Health and the former Majority Leader of the state House.

Teamsters Local 79 and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1625 also backed Cohn.

“If ever there was a moment and need for Alan Cohn in Congress, it’s right now,” said Brian Rothman, president of Teamsters Local 79.

“Alan is a lifelong union member. He’s always had the back of working men and women. Yet, at a time when so many families are understandably cynical about whether politics and politicians can or will do anything to make their lives just a little bit better, Alan stands out. He’s proven over and over again during his career as an investigative reporter his ability to take on the powerful interests, speak truth to power, right wrongs, and get results. The Teamsters are proud to support Alan Cohn for Congress and will do everything possible to get him elected to represent Florida’s new 15th Congressional District.”

