June 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alan Cohn filed to run in open, newly drawn CD 15

Jacob OglesJune 16, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - Congressional

Nearly two dozen current and former Nassau County officials back Aaron Bean in CD 4

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Republican Peter Vivaldi files for new challenge of Victor Torres in SD 25

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Traci Koster picks up Democratic challenger David Tillery

Alan Cohn
The Democrat ran in prior configurations of the district in 2020 and 2014.

Veteran broadcast journalist Alan Cohn will once again run for Congress, this time in an open seat.

The Democrat on Thursday filed with the Federal Election Commission to run in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. CD 15 is an open seat on a new congressional map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cohn won the Democratic nomination for the pre-redistricting CD 15 in 2020, but ultimately lost to Republican Scott Franklin. When he ran, Cohn was challenging then-U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, but Franklin beat Spano in a Primary.

But this year, Franklin has qualified to run in Florida’s newly reconfigured 18th Congressional District.

The district covers east Hillsborough, south Pasco and west Polk counties. Cohn has run before in much of that territory, both in 2020 and under a different configuration of the district in 2014, when he challenged then-U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, a Lakeland Republican.

In one sense, the race could be easier this year for Cohn because it’s an open seat. But it remains a Republican-leaning one in a year when many suspect Republicans will perform well in the Midterms.

He’s also following other Democrats into the race. Video producer Eddie Geller jumped into the race last August and has since raised $283,814 for a run. Political consultant Gavin Brown has also qualified to run for the seat, as well as Army veteran Cesar Ramirez. Other Democrats who have filed but not yet qualified include Lily Ramcharran and Bill VanHorn.

The open seat has also attracted interest from heavy hitters on the Republican side including former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, state Sen. Kelli Stargel, state Rep. Jackie Toledo and veterans Mac McGovern and Demetries Grimes. For months, Ross also was campaigning to run again. But he ultimately left the race.

Under the new lines, Republican Donald Trump won the support of 50.86% of voters in 2020, compared to 47.74% who voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKamia Brown: As thousands of Floridians suffer from sickle cell disease, more resources critically needed

nextRepublican Peter Vivaldi files for new challenge of Victor Torres in SD 25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Longtime NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retires

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more