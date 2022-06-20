Jeff Brandes endorses Jennifer Wilson for HD 59

St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes on Monday endorsed Jennifer Wilson‘s campaign for House District 59.

“Jennifer is a dedicated public servant and will be a fierce leader for Pinellas County in Tallahassee, she will continue our fight for the families and businesses that reside here,” Brandes said.

Wilson responded saying, “Sen. Brandes has been a warrior for Pinellas County’s values and I will fight, as he did, for what’s right as the next State Representative from Pinellas County.”

The Republican Primary for HD 59 includes Wilson, conservative Bay News 9 commentator Berny Jacques and Navy physician Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni.

Wilson launched her campaign in early September and has so far raised more than $143,000, including $52,610 of her own money. She had about $120,000 in the bank heading into June.

Jacques holds a slight lead in fundraising with about $111,000 in his campaign account and an additional $35,000 on hand in his political committee, Florida Values Coalition. Nadkarni, meanwhile, has raised $56,000, including $50,000 of his own money. He had $48,000 on hand on May 31.

The three are competing for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Nick DiCeglie, who is running for the Senate seat currently held by Brandes. DiCeglie previously endorsed Wilson as his preferred successor for the House seat. She has also been endorsed by St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney.

Wilson previously worked for former Sens. Victor Crist, Tom Lee and Jack Latvala, as well as former Rep. Alan Hays, who served in the Senate and then as the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She also previously worked as a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors Florida after leaving the Florida office of the firm Adams and Reese in 2018.

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, where she was active in the College Republicans club and student government. Wilson also serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and she counsels veterans and homeless families at various free legal clinics.

HD 59 covers the middle chunk of Pinellas County. Park Boulevard now serves as the southern border for the district. Largo falls in the district, with the city limits forming the northern border.

Florida Politics reporter Kelly Hayes contributed to this post.