June 22, 2022
Andrew Gillum indictment could be bad news for Jeremy Matlow

Peter Schorsch

Jeremy Matlow
It's not a good look.

Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor, was indicted on federal fraud charges on Wednesday, and that could mean trouble for some of the politicians who rode his wave into elected office.

The 21 charges against Gillum allege that between 2016 and 2019 he and long-time campaign associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining contributions through false and fraudulent promises on how the money would be used. Gillum on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Though Gillum lost to DeSantis by about 32,000 votes in 2018, he was a popular nominee in many Democratic areas of the state, including Tallahassee where he spent 15 years in local elected office serving as a City Commissioner and later as Mayor.

And, as the party’s nominee for Governor, his support four years ago was hard-sought among Democratic candidates, including current Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

Four years ago, Matlow was often seen alongside Gillum as they both campaigned for office. Various pictures on Matlow’s social media accounts show him with Gillum at the FAMU homecoming parade, in front of the state Capitol and marching together through the city with a crowd carrying a mix of “Rattlers for Gillum” and Matlow campaign signs.

The first-term Commissioner even used one of those photos in a direct mail ad that tied his campaign hopes directly to Gillum.

A direct mail ad produced by the Jeremy Matlow campaign.

“Gillum for Florida. Matlow for Tallahassee. Matlow will continue Tallahassee’s work as we bring it home for Florida,” the mailer reads, with a nod to Gillum’s campaign slogan.

Matlow, of course, is not accused of wire fraud. He has also not been accused of knowing about the crimes Gillum was allegedly committing during the 2018 campaign cycle. However, Matlow’s bromance could come back to haunt him as he gears up for a re-election bid against David Bellamy.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

One comment

  • Governance, Inc.

    June 22, 2022 at 7:34 pm

    I know you’re best friends with David’s consultant Pete, but you should probably lay off the local stuff you know nothing about from 400 miles away.

    Reply

