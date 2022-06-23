Bobby DuBose closes ground in money race for Broward County Commission

Robert McKinzie might have more money to spend in the race to fill an open Broward County Commission seat, but Bobby DuBose raised more in May

McKinzie succeeded DuBose on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission after DuBose was elected to represent Broward County in House District 94 in 2014, but now the pair are the chief competitors in a three-way race to represent central Broward County.

DuBose raised $11,990 in the month of May and spent $1,842 of it.

He received $1,000 checks from Representative Democracy, a political committee in Fort Lauderdale, chaired by Democratic Rep. Evan Jenne, who was just term-limited out of the House; Sheng Yang, a Weston engineer; CTS Engineering Inc. in Doral; Floridians for Fairness in Justice, Fort Lauderdale political committee; and Huey Rowe-Anderson, a Buford, Georgia engineer.

Denise Horland, a member of the Plantation City Council, gave DuBose’s campaign $200.

The largest share of DuBose’s reported $1,842 in May expenditures was $555 paid to Perry Wings of Oakland Park for catering.

He holds a total of $57,352 in his campaign account.

McKinzie meanwhile has slightly more than three times that — $177,408 — in his campaign account. In May, he raised $4,170. It’s a big drop after bringing in $24,275 in March and then $28,615 in April.

The Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner, who is resigning his city post two years before his term ends, did ramp up the spending for his County Commission bid, however. May’s spending was the most of any month in this cycle: $15,567,

McKinzie paid $10,000 to Vaneka Anderson of Fort Lauderdale for payroll services.

His donor list doesn’t indicate support from any particular interests. He received $1,000 checks from Kevin Buckley, a Fort Lauderdale retiree; Andrea Jefferson-Saboor, an Atlanta, Georgia nurse practitioner.

Community activist and recent Democratic Senate District 33 candidate Terri Ann Williams Edden chipped in $100.

Audie Sicard, meanwhile, is a distant third in the money race for the County Commission seat, holding $22,999 in her account. The community organizer who a community organizer serving as an intern with Democratic U.S. Rep. Carrie Meeks, raised $2,435 in May and spent $1,122. The Sky Administration in West Palm Beach for consulting.

The campaigns were facing a May 10 deadline to report all campaign financial activity through May.

The seat represents parts of Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Margate, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, Wilton Manors and parts of unincorporated Broward County.