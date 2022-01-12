Rosalind Osgood wins Primary Election for Broward’s SD 33

Former School Board Chairwoman Rosalind Osgood has won the Special Democratic Primary in Broward County’s Senate District 33, as she looks to succeed a Senator who resigned to run for Congress.

With 164 of 165 precincts reporting, Osgood was on her way to defeating longtime community activist Terri Ann Williams Edden. Unofficial results showed Osgood was winning 74% of the votes counted Tuesday night.

Osgood still must face a General Election, though she will be the favorite. But it’s likely she won’t cast a single vote in the Session now underway.

That’s because Osgood won’t face Republican Joseph Carter in the Special General Election until March 8 — three days before Session ends.

The scenario is a result of the ripple effect caused when U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died in office last April. Sen. Perry Thurston Jr. resigned his seat in July to run for Hastings’ seat. But Gov. Ron DeSantis did not call a Special Election to fill the seat until 93 days after Thurston announced his irrevocable resignation.

Osgood will also have to vie for re-election in November, as all state lawmakers must because of the decennial redistricting process

Osgood, of Fort Lauderdale — and an associate pastor at New Mount Olive Baptist Church — has served for nine years as a member of the Broward School Board. As its most recent chairwoman, she was the face of the district when the School Board became the first in the state to defy DeSantis and voted to require students to wear face masks in school to mitigate the COVID-19 spread.

Osgood drew broader community support, raising $84,176 to the $7,850 that Williams Edden has collected. Osgood also won the endorsement of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board

The district, for now, covers parts of Margate, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Sunrise, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Oakland Park, Plantation and parts of Fort Lauderdale comprise Senate District 33. That will likely change when boundaries are redrawn this Session.