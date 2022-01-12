Tampa General, USF Health innovates to lead in academic medical care

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health teamed up in 2020 to become Florida’s leading academic medical center.

This year, that vision is more like reality with the new USF Tampa General Physician Group (USFTGP).

Announced earlier this month by TGH and USF Health, the new USF Tampa General Physicians is one of the largest academic medical groups in the state. The academic medical center will help drive growth, improve quality and increase access to world-class, academic medical care across the community.

“Tampa General Hospital is on a path to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in the country and our affiliation with USF Health gets us closer to achieving that vision,” stated TGH President and CEO John Couris. “USF Tampa General Physicians represents an elevation of our already established and dynamic alliance and will further our collaboration on key priorities and share a greater level of resources.”

At USF Tampa General Physicians, Floridians can find cutting-edge specialized care for the most complex and challenging illnesses and conditions.

In addition, patients will have access to innovative research and clinical trials.

“USF Tampa General Physicians is a jointly created academic medical group between USF Health and Tampa General Hospital and represents the best medical care available in the Tampa Bay region and beyond. It is a comprehensive and sustainable affiliation that formally joins shared clinical, research, and teaching efforts from both organizations,” said Charles J. Lockwood, M.D., MHCM, senior vice president for USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “Ultimately, this organization will help Tampa Bay become a center for the finest health care in Florida, and potentially the Southeastern United States.”

As CEO, Couris has made clear his vision for Tampa to be one of the nation’s go-to medical districts, much like Boston, Houston and Chicago, for example.

TGH and USF Health are the collective force behind the medical district, and this new organization will help attract research investments and recruit talent to the Tampa Bay medical district.