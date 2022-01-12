Latest on the House staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the House legislative merry-go-round.

Off and on: Ryan Larson is out as deputy staff director, and Adam Ogonoski is in as political affairs liaison for the House Majority Office.

On: Anhar Al-Asadi is in as program manager in the Speaker’s Office.

On: David Melito and Maggie McCormick are in as fellows for the House Majority Office.

On: Breanna Kim is in as legislative analyst for the House Democratic Office.

On: Rebecca Neuffer is in as a fellow to the Commerce Committee.

Off and on: Jennifer Guy is out as an attorney and Shayna Cohen is in as a fellow to the Education and Employment Committee.

Off and on: Alexandra Mamontoff is in, and Jessica Melkun is out as attorney to the Environment, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommittee.

Off and on: Tomas Bowling is in, and Brooke Evans is out as member services liaison in the Majority Office.

On: Fatou Calixte is in as a fellow to the Health and Human Services Committee.

On: Christen Petruzzelli is in as a fellow to the Judiciary Committee.

On: Bradley Dillon is in as an attorney and Rachel Friant is in as a fellow to the Public Integrity and Elections Committee.

On: Davis Johnson is in as a fellow to the Rules Committee.

On: Keeley Smith is in as a fellow to the State Affairs Committee.

On: Alexandra La Torre is in as policy analyst to the Ways and Means Committee.

On: Matthew Saag is in as legislative research assistant to the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Annie Leshko is in as attorney to the Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.

On: Michelle Sampson is in as administrative support to the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee and Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

Off: Brenda Jones is out as administrative support to the State Affairs Committee and its subcommittees.

On: Tatiana Warden is in as administrative support to the Commerce Committee and its subcommittees.

On: Kathryn Davis is in as a policy analyst to the Ways and Means Committee.

Off: Bethany Jones is out as budget analyst to the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Tatiana Warden is in as administrative support for the Regulatory Reform Subcommittee.

On: Tamara Lacher is in as administrative lead to the State Affairs Committee and its subcommittees.

Off and on: Carine Mitz is in, and Karen Camechis is out as director of the Office of Open Government.

On: Spencer Chinoy and Sarah Hartle are in as senior multimedia producers in the Office of Public Information.

Off: Jim McKee and Kira Scott are out as drafters in House Bill Drafting.

On: Chris Cullen is in as legislative aide to Hillsborough Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

On: Thomas Saavedra is in as district aide to Sarasota Republican Rep. James Buchanan.

On: MaryAlice Bennett is in as legislative aide to Miami Democrat Rep. James Bush III.

On: Stephen Caruso is in as district aide to Palm Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

Off and on: Julia Saunders is out as district secretary and Matthew Herndon is out as a legislative assistant to St. Petersburg Democrat Rep. Ben Diamond. Max Ulloa moved from district secretary to legislative assistant.

Off and on: Julian Cintron moved from district aide to legislative aide, and Trinity Tresner is in as a new district aide for Maitland Democrat Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil.

Off and on: Mikayla Goetz is out as district aide and Rocky Haag is in as district secretary to Osceola Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

Off: Jasmine Jones is out as district secretary to Gainesville Democrat Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

Off and on: Giovanni Sancho is out, and Brianna Schofield is in as district secretary to Parkland Democrat Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

On: Kristina Pickens is in as legislative aide and Robert Marriaga is in as district aide to Hollywood Democrat Rep. Evan Jenne.

Off and on: Octavia Thomas is in as district aide; Emmanuela Saint Jean is in, and Cody Rogers is out as legislative aide to Miami-Dade Democrat Rep. Dotie Joseph. Herberson Saint-eloi is in and Andrew Bourne is out as Joseph’s district secretary.

Off and on: Ranay Willis is in, and Samantha Sullivan is out as legislative aide to Polk County Republican Rep. Sam Killebrew.

Off and on: Stephanie Jarkow is in, and Natalie Martinez is out as district aide to Broward Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca.

Off and on: Amelia Keaton is out as legislative aide; Diane Meredith is out as district aide and Andrew Fay is in as district secretary to Okaloosa Republican Rep. Patt Maney.

Off: Morgan Parrish is out as legislative aide to Fort Myers Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.

On: Marie Rattigan is in as legislative aide and Dollie West is in as district secretary to Miami-Dade Democrat Rep. Felicia Robinson.

Off and on: Gabriel Gomez is in as district aide and Jackie Gomez-Tejeda is out as district secretary to Orlando Democrat Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.