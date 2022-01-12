January 12, 2022
Latest on the House staffing merry-go-round

Phil Ammann January 12, 2022

funfair__ghosts__merrygoround_by_abbyarcanine
The wheel keeps on spinning.

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the House legislative merry-go-round.

Off and on: Ryan Larson is out as deputy staff director, and Adam Ogonoski is in as political affairs liaison for the House Majority Office.

On: Anhar Al-Asadi is in as program manager in the Speaker’s Office.

On: David Melito and Maggie McCormick are in as fellows for the House Majority Office.

On: Breanna Kim is in as legislative analyst for the House Democratic Office.

On: Rebecca Neuffer is in as a fellow to the Commerce Committee.

Off and on: Jennifer Guy is out as an attorney and Shayna Cohen is in as a fellow to the Education and Employment Committee.

Off and on: Alexandra Mamontoff is in, and Jessica Melkun is out as attorney to the Environment, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommittee.

Off and on: Tomas Bowling is in, and Brooke Evans is out as member services liaison in the Majority Office.

On: Fatou Calixte is in as a fellow to the Health and Human Services Committee.

On: Christen Petruzzelli is in as a fellow to the Judiciary Committee.

On: Bradley Dillon is in as an attorney and Rachel Friant is in as a fellow to the Public Integrity and Elections Committee.

On: Davis Johnson is in as a fellow to the Rules Committee.

On: Keeley Smith is in as a fellow to the State Affairs Committee.

On: Alexandra La Torre is in as policy analyst to the Ways and Means Committee.

On: Matthew Saag is in as legislative research assistant to the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Annie Leshko is in as attorney to the Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.

On: Michelle Sampson is in as administrative support to the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee and Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

Off: Brenda Jones is out as administrative support to the State Affairs Committee and its subcommittees.

On: Tatiana Warden is in as administrative support to the Commerce Committee and its subcommittees.

On: Kathryn Davis is in as a policy analyst to the Ways and Means Committee.

Off: Bethany Jones is out as budget analyst to the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Tatiana Warden is in as administrative support for the Regulatory Reform Subcommittee.

On: Tamara Lacher is in as administrative lead to the State Affairs Committee and its subcommittees.

Off and on: Carine Mitz is in, and Karen Camechis is out as director of the Office of Open Government.

On: Spencer Chinoy and Sarah Hartle are in as senior multimedia producers in the Office of Public Information.

Off: Jim McKee and Kira Scott are out as drafters in House Bill Drafting.

On: Chris Cullen is in as legislative aide to Hillsborough Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

On: Thomas Saavedra is in as district aide to Sarasota Republican Rep. James Buchanan.

On: MaryAlice Bennett is in as legislative aide to Miami Democrat Rep. James Bush III.

On: Stephen Caruso is in as district aide to Palm Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

Off and on: Julia Saunders is out as district secretary and Matthew Herndon is out as a legislative assistant to St. Petersburg Democrat Rep. Ben Diamond. Max Ulloa moved from district secretary to legislative assistant.

Off and on: Julian Cintron moved from district aide to legislative aide, and Trinity Tresner is in as a new district aide for Maitland Democrat Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil.

Off and on: Mikayla Goetz is out as district aide and Rocky Haag is in as district secretary to Osceola Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

Off: Jasmine Jones is out as district secretary to Gainesville Democrat Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

Off and on: Giovanni Sancho is out, and Brianna Schofield is in as district secretary to Parkland Democrat Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

On: Kristina Pickens is in as legislative aide and Robert Marriaga is in as district aide to Hollywood Democrat Rep. Evan Jenne.

Off and on: Octavia Thomas is in as district aide; Emmanuela Saint Jean is in, and Cody Rogers is out as legislative aide to Miami-Dade Democrat Rep. Dotie Joseph. Herberson Saint-eloi is in and Andrew Bourne is out as Joseph’s district secretary.

Off and on: Ranay Willis is in, and Samantha Sullivan is out as legislative aide to Polk County Republican Rep. Sam Killebrew.

Off and on: Stephanie Jarkow is in, and Natalie Martinez is out as district aide to Broward Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca.

Off and on: Amelia Keaton is out as legislative aide; Diane Meredith is out as district aide and Andrew Fay is in as district secretary to Okaloosa Republican Rep. Patt Maney.

Off: Morgan Parrish is out as legislative aide to Fort Myers Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.

On: Marie Rattigan is in as legislative aide and Dollie West is in as district secretary to Miami-Dade Democrat Rep. Felicia Robinson.

Off and on: Gabriel Gomez is in as district aide and Jackie Gomez-Tejeda is out as district secretary to Orlando Democrat Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Phil Ammann

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor and writer. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range includes covering news, local government, entertainment reviews, marketing and an advice column. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in Tampa with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached on Twitter @PhilAmmann or at [email protected]

