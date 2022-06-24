June 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Emergency’ Friday evening abortion rights rally called by Anna Eskamani

Wes WolfeJune 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

Orlando

Orange County Commission debates center on growth versus affordability

Orlando

Central Florida hotel group backs Jerry Demings for second term

Orlando

Governor signs Apopka liquor license bill

Anna Eskamani
'This is a major loss for gender equity and a horrific win for extreme conservatism.'

Orlando will be the site of one of many pop-up protests across Florida in which people are planning to turn out to support abortion rights and protest the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani and partners are holding an event at the Orlando Renaissance Theatre, what she called an “emergency rally to protect abortion in Florida.” In its ruling, she said in a statement, the Court took people’s power to control their own bodies and gave that power to politicians.

“Though this is a major loss for gender equity and a horrific win for extreme conservatism we must remember that here in Florida, abortion is still legal,” Eskamani said.

“We must remember that Floridians overwhelmingly want abortion to remain legal, and generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. We must take these fights with us into the upcoming midterm elections while we continue to support local abortion providers and funds. This is not the time to shrink, or surrender. The antidote to despair is action. We are in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures and despite this decision, cannot give up now.”

People arriving for the rally are encouraged to register online

Writing the opinion of the Supreme Court invalidating Roe, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. 

“Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining him were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the judgment. Dissenting were Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The rally is set for 5 p.m., at the Orlando Renaissance Theatre, at 415 E. Princeton St.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business 'protection' bill

nextJax progressive groups to lead protest of abortion ruling at courthouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more