‘Emergency’ Friday evening abortion rights rally called by Anna Eskamani

Orlando will be the site of one of many pop-up protests across Florida in which people are planning to turn out to support abortion rights and protest the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani and partners are holding an event at the Orlando Renaissance Theatre, what she called an “emergency rally to protect abortion in Florida.” In its ruling, she said in a statement, the Court took people’s power to control their own bodies and gave that power to politicians.

“Though this is a major loss for gender equity and a horrific win for extreme conservatism we must remember that here in Florida, abortion is still legal,” Eskamani said.

“We must remember that Floridians overwhelmingly want abortion to remain legal, and generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. We must take these fights with us into the upcoming midterm elections while we continue to support local abortion providers and funds. This is not the time to shrink, or surrender. The antidote to despair is action. We are in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures and despite this decision, cannot give up now.”

People arriving for the rally are encouraged to register online.

Writing the opinion of the Supreme Court invalidating Roe, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.

“Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining him were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the judgment. Dissenting were Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The rally is set for 5 p.m., at the Orlando Renaissance Theatre, at 415 E. Princeton St.