June 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Citrus County pushes no-build option for turnpike extension
During the coronavirus crisis, Florida Department of Transportation will stop accepting cash for tolls.

Mike WrightJune 27, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Poll: Race for CD 2 remains close, but signs point to a slight GOP edge

Headlines

Joe Henderson: Republicans move past pro-life and head toward pro-control

HeadlinesInfluence

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo stresses the need for HIV testing

Florida's Turnpike At Leesburg Toll Plaza
'Still, to this day, I’ve heard no one in favor.'

Citrus County commissioners are solidly opposed to extending Florida’s Turnpike, even for a possible route that skirts the county altogether.

Commissioners on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to the Florida Department of Transportation for the no-build option, saying all four proposed routes are damaging to the region’s rural nature.

Commissioners also agreed with turnpike opponents, including Audubon Florida, that the state should first look at expanding capacity on Interstate 75 before building new roads.

“I was impressed with the information he brought forward,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, referring to Audubon Florida Advocacy Director Charles Lee. “He swayed my opinion on it.”

Just last month, commissioners said they would support a no-build option, but only for the three routes that either went through Citrus or near Dunnellon, just across the Withlacoochee River in Marion County. The most northern proposed route goes through Sumter, Marion and Levy counties, and commissioners said they wanted to keep that option open to FDOT.

Advertisement

The Legislature tasked FDOT to develop plans to extend the turnpike from Wildwood to the Suncoast Parkway or U.S. 19. A report is due to the Governor by year’s end.

Turnpike opponents have asked the county for months to support a no-build resolution, joining the cities of Inglis, Yankeetown, Dunnellon and Inverness, and Levy County.

Commissioners said they wanted to hear from FDOT and the public first. They said that unlike decades-long support for the Suncoast Parkway, there is little community backing for the turnpike.

“Still, to this day, I’ve heard no one in favor,” Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said.

Former Commissioner Josh Wooten, president and chief executive officer of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, said business support is “lukewarm.”

“We can’t get to no-build yet, but we’re rapidly getting there,” Wooten said. “We feel strongly we shouldn’t be picking another route in somebody else’s community.”

Post Views: 0

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.27.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextSurgeon General Joseph Ladapo stresses the need for HIV testing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories