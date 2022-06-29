Americans for Prosperity-Florida gives A+ grades to 31 lawmakers in 2022 Legislative Scorecard

Americans for Prosperity-Florida has released its 2022 Legislative Scorecard, and it’s good news for an overwhelming share of state lawmakers who received good grades — particularly the 31 of them who got an A+.

In total, 138 of 160 state Senators and Representatives scored a grade of B or better. Seventeen lawmakers got a C. Three received D grades. Two took an F.

The annual scorecard is meant to underscore elected state officials who champion solutions that broaden opportunity for Floridians while also standing up against public policy changes the conservative group deems harmful.

Its methodology is simple: AFP-FL assigns one point for each “aye” vote on bills the organization supports and each “nay” vote it opposed during the Legislative Session. The resultant grading scale resembles a report card, with an A going to those with 90 to 99 points, a B going to those with 80 to 89 points, and so on.

AFP-FL says its scorecard is a vital tool for activists, media outlets and the general public to learn how lawmakers voted on key issues and hold them accountable.

The group “applauds those who fight against bad public policy while proposing and supporting solutions that break down barriers to individual success,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said in a statement.

“Our legislative scorecard serves as an integral source of information for all Floridians,” he said. “By communicating the support — or lack thereof — from legislators on the policies that impact Floridians the most, we can help the public understand which lawmakers have fought to empower them to realize their potential, help others, and achieve their vision of the American dream.”

The Florida lawmakers to receive an A+ this year are all members of the GOP.

They include Sens. Jim Boyd, Jason Brodeur, Danny Burgess, Manny Díaz Jr., Keith Perry, Ray Rodrigues, Ana Maria Rodriguez and Reps. Mike Beltran, Cord Byrd, Michael Caruso, Nick DiCeglie, Mike Giallombardo, Erin Grall, Michael Grant, Tommy Gregory, Fred Hawkins, Blaise Ingoglia, Traci Koster, Stanley McClain, Lawrence McClure, Lauren Melo, Scott Plakon, Alex Rizo, Spencer Roach, Will Robinson, Robert Rommel, John Snyder, Cyndi Stevenson, Keith Truenow, Jay Trumbull and Kaylee Tuck.

For each of them, AFP-FL will be “actively highlighting them on the ground and on social media,” the group said in a press note.

Grades of A went to Republican Sens. Ben Albritton, Dennis Baxley, Aaron Bean, Jennifer Bradely, Douglas Broxson, George Gainer, Ileana Garcia, Joe Gruters, Gayle Harrell, Ed Hooper, Travis Hutson, Debbie Mayfield, Kathleen Passidomo, Wilton Simpson, Kelli Stargel, Thomas Wright and Republican Reps. Vance Aloupis, Thad Altman, Robert Andrade, Bryan Avila, Webster Barnaby, Melony Bell, David Borrero, Adam Botana, Robert Brannan, James Buchanan, Colleen Burton, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Charles Clemons, Wyman Duggan, Tom Fabricio, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Randy Fine, Jason Fischer, Sam Garrison, Brett Hage, Joseph Harding, Sam Killebrew, Chip LaMarca, Christopher Latvala, Thomas Leek, Randall Maggard, Patt Maney, Amber Mariano, Ralph Massullo, Fiona McFarland, Jim Mooney, Robert Payne, Daniel Perez, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Rene Plasencia, Paul Renner, Rick Roth, Anthony Sabatini, Michelle Salzman, Jason Shoaf, Tyler Sirois, David Smith, Chris Sprowls, Jackie Toledo, Josie Tomkow, Dana Trabulsy, Jayer Williamson, Clay Yarborough and Adrian Zika.

Democratic Reps. James Bush III, Joe Casello, Nick Duran, Michael Grieco, Andrew Learned and Matt Willhite also scored A grades.

Grades of B were went mostly to Democrats, including Sens. Loranne Ausley, Lauren Book, Janet Cruz, Audrey Gibson, Shevrin Jones, Darryl Rouson, Linda Stewart and Reps. Ramon Alexander, Kristen Arrington, Christopher Benjamin, Kamia Brown, Dan Daley, Tracie Davis, Ben Diamond, Fentrice Driskell, Anna Eskamani, Michael Gottlieb, Dianne Hart, Christina Hunschofsky, Evan Jenne, Daisy Morales, Angie Nixon, Anika Omphroy, Michele Rayner, David Silvers, Emily Slosberg-King, Allison Tant, Geraldine Thompson, Susan Valdes and Patricia Williams.

Just five Republicans received a B: outgoing Sen. Jeff Brandes and Reps. Linda Chaney, Brad Drake, Toby Overdorf and Anthony Rodriguez, who announced in June that he would forgo seeking a third House term to instead run for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

AFP-FL gave C grades to Democratic Sens. Randolph Bracy, Gary Farmer, Jason Pizzo, Bobby Powell, Victor Torres and Annette Taddeo, who is now running to unseat U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

The group gave the same grade to Democratic Reps. Robin Bartleman, Daryl Campbell, Kevin Chambliss, Joe Geller, Joy Goff-Marcil, Dotie Joseph, Travaris McCurdy, Felicia Robinson, Kelly Skidmore, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Marie Woodson.

Democratic Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky got D grades, as did Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hinson.

Sen. Perry Thurston and Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, both Democrats, received an F.

View the full scorecard here.