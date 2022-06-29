June 29, 2022
Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters
Donald Trump and Joe Gruters.

Jacob Ogles June 29, 2022

gruters trump copy
“Joe Gruters is delivering tremendous results for the incredible people of Florida!”

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Sen. Joe Gruters’ re-election in the Florida Senate.

“Joe Gruters is delivering tremendous results for the incredible people of Florida!” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. “A proud fourth generation Sarasotan and small business owner, Joe is fighting hard to Grow Florida’s Economy, Create Great Jobs, Lower Taxes, Slash Regulations, and Ensure Free, Fair, and Honest Elections.

“Joe did a wonderful job as Florida State Chair of my 2016 Campaign — he is a MAGA Champion. Joe Gruters has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Florida’s State Senate District 23!”

Thanks to redistricting, Gruters is running in Senate District 22.

The backing comes as no surprise as Gruters, one of the earlier backers of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. He co-chaired the Florida arm of Trump’s campaign that year, helping secure Florida’s electoral votes for Trump’s surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The same year, Gruters won election to the Florida House, and he since won a seat in the state Senate.

Since that point, Gruters’ stature has only growth with the Florida GOP. In 2018, he won election as chair of the Republican Party of Florida and was re-elected in 2020. That year, while Trump lost re-election nationwide, he won Florida by three percentage points.

Of note, Gruters as a member of the state Senate pushed for changes in election law such as limiting the use of drop boxes for ballots and voting by mail. He withered criticism when texts surfaced showing Gruters citing partisan concerns about mail voting. He has since praised Florida for having some of the strongest election protections in the nation.

This year, Gruters runs for a Senate term for the third time in three cycles and faces only primary challenger Michael Johnson, a Seminole County conservative activist. While Johnson has spoken little to the media, his run appears motivated by anger at a decision by Gruters to uphold a grievance complaint involving Johnson with the Seminole County Republican Executive Committee.

Because only Republicans have filed in the district, all voters there are eligible to vote.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Publicius

    June 29, 2022 at 3:37 pm

    Is this a press release or a news organization?
    How about we ask ol Joe if he agrees with Trump’s coup? Does he support Trump’s efforts to stop the peaceful transfer of power?

    Reply

  • Beth

    June 29, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    Wow. Endorsed by an ignorant corrupt treasonous self proclaimed sexual predator who attempted to overthrow the government. Feeling proud Joe?
    Seriously what is wrong with you people? Are you so afraid of the bloated orange creep that you can’t reject him? Time for you to choose, America or Trump. If you chose trump then you don’t belong in this country never mind our government.

    Reply

