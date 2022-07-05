July 5, 2022
Wyman Duggan backs Chet Stokes in HD 16
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/09/22-Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota, left, and Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, listen as Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, talks about suppression of the African American vote in years past, during debate on the election administration bill, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL030922CH026
Endorsements align behind Stokes in the race for an open seat.

Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes scored a key endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the House District 16 seat.

Stokes, running in the new HD 16 that includes the beaches and eastern portions of Duval County, was endorsed by Rep. Wyman Duggan, the Westside Republican who will be the senior member of the Duval delegation after the 2022 election.

“Chet Stokes is the business leader and genuine conservative we need in Tallahassee. He will use his private sector experience and conservative values to fight for Northeast Florida families. I am proud to endorse him and look forward to serving with him in the Legislature,” Duggan said.

Duggan was unopposed in his candidacy for the new HD 12, which spans the St. Johns River in Southern and Western Duval County. His endorsement is the latest example of establishment coalescence behind Stokes.

“Wyman Duggan is an excellent Representative for Northeast Florida and I am humbled by his endorsement. I know that by working together with our great Governor and the Legislature, we can continue to make a real impact for our community,” Stokes offered.

Stokes had more than $310,000 on hand at the end of May between his campaign account and his Strengthening Florida’s Future political committee. That facilitated a television buy, and even after that, he had roughly $270,000 on hand as of June 24.

That puts him well ahead of his nearest competitor, former Rep. Lake Ray.

Ray, a political veteran from the western part of the district, had just over $170,000 on hand as of the most recent numbers between his campaign account and the A Stronger Florida for Us political committee. A third candidate, Kiyan Michael, had nearly $20,000 on hand.

No Democrats are running in this heavily-Republican district, but the Primary is closed to Republicans only, as two write-in candidates qualified.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

