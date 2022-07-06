Florida Realtors back Ashley Moody’s re-election

Attorney General Ashley Moody continues to collect significant endorsements in her re-election bid.

On Wednesday, the Florida Realtors PAC rallied behind the AG’s push for four more years, spotlighting the incumbent Republican’s dedication to the rule of law.

“General Moody has been a significant force for good in our state and her actions have been essential in making Florida one of the fastest growing states in the nation,” said Danny Nix, Chair of the Florida Realtors PAC Trustees. “She understands that a safe, law-abiding state will have the greatest success in achieving prosperity and growth.”

This endorsement, though not a surprise, is the latest sign that the former judge from Plant City is well positioned to secure another term as the state’s top cop. Moody has enjoyed an increasing amount of national earned media of late, where she often pontificates on issues of import far beyond Florida’s borders.

She faces no opponent in the Republican Primary, even as three Democrats vie for the chance to face her in November.

Thus far, Moody is ahead in the resource war against the Democratic field. She is approaching $6 million cash on hand between her campaign account and her eponymous political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody.

Moody won a competitive Primary four years ago, and spent much of the immediate aftermath of that contest retooling against that year’s Democratic nominee, Tampa lawyer Sean Shaw. This time around, Moody is watching the scramble on the other side.

Daniel Uhlfelder of Santa Rosa Beach has roughly $25,000 cash on hand in his campaign account and nearly $27,000 in his political committee, Hold Tallahassee Accountable.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Orlando has roughly $10,000 on hand, meanwhile. Fort Lauderdale’s Jim Lewis has about $5,000 on hand, and his campaign would be underwater were it not for a $15,000 personal loan months back.