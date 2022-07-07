July 7, 2022
Hillsborough County division director Jim Taylor joins Shumaker Advisors
Shumaker Advisors is focusing on expanding its state and federal practice.

Jim Taylor, the division director for Hillsborough County, is the newest addition to Shumaker Advisors. He’s joining the team as the firm works to grow its state and federal practice.

“Shumaker Advisors is experiencing exciting growth, attracting some of the most successful leaders in public policy,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Tampa Managing Partner and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Jim’s ability to navigate politics and achieve positive results for the community will certainly be an asset to our clients.”

During his time with Hillsborough County, Taylor has worked to establish and implement legislative agendas for the county. He advocated for Hillsborough’s priorities, resulting in tens of millions of dollars allocated for local transportation projects, mental health and homelessness services, as well as infrastructure needs.

Before joining the county, Taylor served as an aide to Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and state Rep. Jamie Grant.

“Jim is extremely well regarded in government relations and his experience further elevates the experience of our Shumaker Advisors team. It was a true pleasure working alongside him during his time with Hillsborough County, and I look forward to working side-by-side again,” said executive vice president and principal local practice for Shumaker Advisors Sandy Murman.

Taylor joins Shumaker Advisors as the firm expands with offices throughout Florida, Washington, D.C., Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“I am honored and humbled to join the prestigious team at Shumaker Advisors and work with the best people,” Taylor said in a statement. “I look forward to using my experience in government relations to help clients achieve goals that benefit our state as a whole.”

This past month, former legislative affairs chief for United Arab Emirates Embassy Hagir Elawad joined the firm’s Washington office as senior vice president of federal affairs. Shumaker Advisors Florida is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tampa Bay’s largest business law firm, Shumaker.

