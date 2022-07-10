Judge allows challenge to Stop WOKE Act to move forward

A federal judge will allow a case to proceed challenging Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act.”

While U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last month declined to stop enforcement of the law, he denied a motion to dismiss the case entirely. A group of teachers have sued the state law (HB 7), which went into effect at the beginning of July, as an infringement of their First Amendment writes in the classroom. Walker’s order makes clear the First Amendment does protect classroom discussion to a degree.

He points to specific complaints from one of the plaintiffs, Robert Cassanello. The University of Central Florida professor teaches courses on the Civil Rights movement, the Jim Crow era and Reconstruction, and argued in the lawsuit against the state that the new law restricts his ability to accurately teacher the class.

The law prohibits lessons and training which tell students and employees they are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive because of their race, color, sex or national origin, and bans instruction they are personally responsible or should feel guilty for the past actions of members of their race, color, sex or national origin.

Attorneys for the state argue Cassanello can still teach on subjects like Jim Crow laws, but just must teach “‘in an objective manner without endorsement of the concepts.”

Walker in his order hints that may cross the line between setting curricula and violating Cassanello’s free speech.

“Is that really all the First Amendment offers, that you can speak all you want as long as you toe the government line?” Walker wrote.

The various claims provided by different educator plaintiffs vary in the degree to which First Amendment questions may apply, he wrote, but the case raises questions that need to ne answered nonetheless. He rejects the state argument that since the law doesn’t ascribe decisive punishments for teachers running astray of the law that it’s therefore impossible to violate free speech.

“Without question, a defendant can chill speech even if it lacks the power to punish,” Walker wrote. “For example, a defendant could threaten to refer the plaintiff to an entity that has the power to punish the plaintiff.”

At least for some of the plaintiffs bringing suit, the case will now continue. Cassanello, as well as for Manatee County American Government teacher Donald Falls and Leon County substitute teacher Jill Harper, will be able to argue the matter in court.

Walker did make clear the case should proceed with the Florida Board of Education and the Board of Governors, not individual elected officials such as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The law in question also regulated the teaching of corporate diversity classes, but Walker said All Things Diverse president Tammy Hodo cannot remain a plaintiff. Her firm provides diversity training with clients, but Walker said she has not shown she has lost any business as a result of the law.

He also said an incoming kindergarten listed as a plaintiff in the case lacked standing.