July 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Judge allows challenge to Stop WOKE Act to move forward

Jacob OglesJuly 10, 20225min1

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Stephanie Murphy suggests Jan. 6 Committee ready to scrutinize members of Congress

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.3.22

Culture WarsHeadlines

Jason Pizzo: Put the abortion question to the people

UCF
Teachers and professors argue the law violates their free speech.

A federal judge will allow a case to proceed challenging Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act.”

While U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last month declined to stop enforcement of the law, he denied a motion to dismiss the case entirely. A group of teachers have sued the state law (HB 7), which went into effect at the beginning of July, as an infringement of their First Amendment writes in the classroom. Walker’s order makes clear the First Amendment does protect classroom discussion to a degree.

He points to specific complaints from one of the plaintiffs, Robert Cassanello. The University of Central Florida professor teaches courses on the Civil Rights movement, the Jim Crow era and Reconstruction, and argued in the lawsuit against the state that the new law restricts his ability to accurately teacher the class.

The law prohibits lessons and training which tell students and employees they are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive because of their race, color, sex or national origin, and bans instruction they are personally responsible or should feel guilty for the past actions of members of their race, color, sex or national origin.

Attorneys for the state argue Cassanello can still teach on subjects like Jim Crow laws, but just must teach “‘in an objective manner without endorsement of the concepts.”

Walker in his order hints that may cross the line between setting curricula and violating Cassanello’s free speech.

“Is that really all the First Amendment offers, that you can speak all you want as long as you toe the government line?” Walker wrote.

The various claims provided by different educator plaintiffs vary in the degree to which First Amendment questions may apply, he wrote, but the case raises questions that need to ne answered nonetheless. He rejects the state argument that since the law doesn’t ascribe decisive punishments for teachers running astray of the law that it’s therefore impossible to violate free speech.

“Without question, a defendant can chill speech even if it lacks the power to punish,” Walker wrote. “For example, a defendant could threaten to refer the plaintiff to an entity that has the power to punish the plaintiff.”

At least for some of the plaintiffs bringing suit, the case will now continue. Cassanello, as well as for Manatee County American Government teacher Donald Falls and Leon County substitute teacher Jill Harper, will be able to argue the matter in court.

Walker did make clear the case should proceed with the Florida Board of Education and the Board of Governors, not individual elected officials such as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The law in question also regulated the teaching of corporate diversity classes, but Walker said All Things Diverse president Tammy Hodo cannot remain a plaintiff. Her firm provides diversity training with clients, but Walker said she has not shown she has lost any business as a result of the law.

He also said an incoming kindergarten listed as a plaintiff in the case lacked standing.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStephanie Murphy suggests Jan. 6 Committee ready to scrutinize members of Congress

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 10, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    DeSantis collaborated with ISIS against coalition forces in Iraq…also raped a corpse. Vote Crist for governor…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories