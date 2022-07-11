Jerry Holland endorses LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland is endorsing Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the race for Jacksonville Mayor.

Holland is a longtime public servant in the Jacksonville area. He was first elected Property Appraiser in 2015 after 10 years as Duval County Supervisor of Elections. He is also a former Jacksonville City Council member and Council President.

“I’m proud to announce my support for LeAnna Cumber as she runs to restore the public’s faith in Jacksonville’s leadership. Cumber’s record on the City Council, supporting first responders and victims of human trafficking, makes her the ideal candidate to lead Jacksonville,” Holland said.

“She’s the only candidate who steadfastly opposed frivolous tax hikes and directed local and federal resources to our policemen and women. Her vision for Jacksonville will make her a fantastic Mayor.”

In addition to endorsing Cumber, Holland will join the candidate during a meeting of the Intercoastal Republican Club in Queen’s Harbor on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to have Jerry by my side as we work to get Jacksonville moving. He’s served our community honorably and I am grateful for his support. With the help of more amazing residents like Jerry, we will win this race and turn the talk about a better Jacksonville into action,” Cumber said.

Cumber, a Republican, is one of several candidates running to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry and is among the best-funded with about $2.4 million on hand at the end of June. By comparison, Democrat Donna Deegan, who recently released a poll showing her leading the field, has less than $500,000 in the bank.