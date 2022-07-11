July 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jerry Holland endorses LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
LeAnna Cumber's Jax First raised big in September.

Peter SchorschJuly 11, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Florida Chamber endorses all Republican senators seeking re-election— plus Linda Stewart

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody gets RPOF assist in June, extends cash lead on Democratic challengers

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

House candidate Kevin Steele reports net worth of more than $440M

cumber
'Her vision for Jacksonville will make her a fantastic Mayor.'

Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland is endorsing Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the race for Jacksonville Mayor.

Holland is a longtime public servant in the Jacksonville area. He was first elected Property Appraiser in 2015 after 10 years as Duval County Supervisor of Elections. He is also a former Jacksonville City Council member and Council President.

“I’m proud to announce my support for LeAnna Cumber as she runs to restore the public’s faith in Jacksonville’s leadership. Cumber’s record on the City Council, supporting first responders and victims of human trafficking, makes her the ideal candidate to lead Jacksonville,” Holland said.

“She’s the only candidate who steadfastly opposed frivolous tax hikes and directed local and federal resources to our policemen and women. Her vision for Jacksonville will make her a fantastic Mayor.”

In addition to endorsing Cumber, Holland will join the candidate during a meeting of the Intercoastal Republican Club in Queen’s Harbor on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to have Jerry by my side as we work to get Jacksonville moving. He’s served our community honorably and I am grateful for his support. With the help of more amazing residents like Jerry, we will win this race and turn the talk about a better Jacksonville into action,” Cumber said.

Cumber, a Republican, is one of several candidates running to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry and is among the best-funded with about $2.4 million on hand at the end of June. By comparison, Democrat Donna Deegan, who recently released a poll showing her leading the field, has less than $500,000 in the bank.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJudge allows challenge to Stop WOKE Act to move forward

nextStarting prosecutors get first pay bump in 3 years, but the situation is dire in the Keys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories