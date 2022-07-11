Personnel note: Matt Puckett joins Rutledge Ecenia

Matt Puckett, the longtime Police Benevolent Association Executive Director and lobbyist, has joined the lobbying team at Rutledge Ecenia.

Puckett has more than twenty years of experience lobbying the Legislature, Cabinet, state agencies and numerous local governments. His areas of expertise are in public safety, labor associations, collective bargaining, public pension and investment plan policy, and public relations consulting.

Puckett, a graduate of Florida State University and a U.S. Army veteran, has been the PBA’s Executive Director for the past 11 years. The organization provides labor, legal and legislative services to over 30,000 law enforcement, correctional, and correctional probation officers in the state.

He previously worked as the PBA’s Deputy Executive Director, Chief Lobbyist, and as a staff lobbyist for the association. During his time as Chief Lobbyist, the PBA team successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars in recurring funds for state law enforcement and correctional officers, along with major reforms to the municipal police pension law.

Founded in 1992, Rutledge Ecenia is one of the top administrative law and government affairs firms in the state. Puckett joins a lobbying team that also includes Corinne Mixon, Gary Rutledge, Diana Ferguson, Jessica Janasiewicz, Rick Lindstrom and Andrew Rutledge.