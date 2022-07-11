July 11, 2022
Personnel note: Matt Puckett joins Rutledge Ecenia
Rob Medina doubles down on a controversial honor.

Puckett has been the PBA’s Executive Director for the past 11 years.

Matt Puckett, the longtime Police Benevolent Association Executive Director and lobbyist, has joined the lobbying team at Rutledge Ecenia.

Puckett has more than twenty years of experience lobbying the Legislature, Cabinet, state agencies and numerous local governments. His areas of expertise are in public safety, labor associations, collective bargaining, public pension and investment plan policy, and public relations consulting.

Puckett, a graduate of Florida State University and a U.S. Army veteran, has been the PBA’s Executive Director for the past 11 years. The organization provides labor, legal and legislative services to over 30,000 law enforcement, correctional, and correctional probation officers in the state.

He previously worked as the PBA’s Deputy Executive Director, Chief Lobbyist, and as a staff lobbyist for the association. During his time as Chief Lobbyist, the PBA team successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars in recurring funds for state law enforcement and correctional officers, along with major reforms to the municipal police pension law.

Founded in 1992, Rutledge Ecenia is one of the top administrative law and government affairs firms in the state. Puckett joins a lobbying team that also includes Corinne Mixon, Gary Rutledge, Diana Ferguson, Jessica Janasiewicz, Rick Lindstrom and Andrew Rutledge.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

