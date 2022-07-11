July 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chet Stokes secures JAXBIZ endorsement in HD 16
Chet Stokes racks up the endorsements.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 11, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - Legislative

Lauren Book joins slate of Democratic lawmakers endorsing Michele Rayner

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Mike Zhao’s California fundraiser continues out-of-state support in HD 45 race

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Webster Barnaby starts spending in HD 29 GOP race against Elizabeth Fetterhoff

chet-stokes-20220602-1037
Jacksonville Beach City Councilman gets the Chamber PAC's nod.

Another establishment endorsement went the way of Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes this week.

Stokes, one of three Republicans on the August Primary ballot in House District 16, secured the endorsement of JAXBIZ, a nonpartisan political committee affiliated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

“Chet’s business background and experience in local government will bring a welcome perspective to Tallahassee and we look forward to working with him in the Florida House,” JAXBIZ Board Chair Abel Harding said.

Stokes has secured endorsements from groups including Americans for Prosperity and the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters, along with a host of local elected officials from Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach. This endorsement continues that trend.

Stokes is one of three Republicans running in the August Primary, and he is the best positioned for the road ahead. Stokes had more than $250,000 on hand at the end of June between his campaign account and his Strengthening Florida’s Future political committee. He’s already aired television ads.

Ray, a political veteran who represented the western part of the district from 2008 to 2016, had just over $170,000 on hand as of the most recent numbers between his campaign account and the A Stronger Florida for Us political committee.

A third candidate, Kiyan Michael, had nearly $20,000 on hand.

No Democrats are running in this heavily Republican district, but only Republicans can vote in this Primary, as two write-in candidates qualified for the August Primary, closing what would have been an open Primary that would have allowed non-Republicans to vote.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren Book joins slate of Democratic lawmakers endorsing Michele Rayner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories