AFP Action endorses Laurel Lee’s congressional bid in CD 15

Americans for Prosperity has picked their favorite candidate for Florida’s newest congressional seat.

Americans for Prosperity Action-Florida endorsed former Secretary of State Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“Laurel Lee will be an ally in Washington to address our nation’s most pressing issues. Lee will fight inflation and roll back our country’s deficit to make America affordable again,” said Skylar Zander, senior advisor for AFP Action.

“She will work to expand job and educational opportunities by fostering more flexibility and choice in the workforce and promoting increased educational freedom, so more Americans can reach their full potential. Lee will also remove barriers to trade to increase economic prosperity and strengthen our free-market system. Our grassroots army is excited to engage voters in Florida’s 15th Congressional District in support of Laurel Lee through Election Day.”

Lee entered the race with the imprimatur of Gov. Ron DeSantis. She served as Secretary of State for most of the Governor’s first term. Lee resigned from that position in May in order to run in CD 15.

She’s one of five Republicans qualified to run in the district. The backing of AFP should prove valuable in the GOP Primary. Leehe landed the endorsement over state Sen. Kelli Stargel, state Rep. Jackie Toledo and veterans Demetries Grimes and Mac McGovern.

Besides vocalizing support, AFP Action intends to leverage a “range of tactics.” That includes grassroots outreach and mobilizing voters and volunteers. With a promise to “educate” the electorate, the group signaled outside spending could soon begin to materialize in the Central Florida district.

Americans For Prosperity for years served as a political operation closely associated with conservative political super-donor Charles Koch. AFP Action serves as the political arm for the organization, and its Florida division has been involved in races at the state and federal level.