July 12, 2022
Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,400 on her campaign the day she was arrested
Sharon Lettman-Hicks is another casualty of Andrew Gillum's downfall. Image via campaign.

Sharon Lettman-Hicks
After suspending her campaign, Sharon Lettman-Hicks has refunded nearly $3,000 to campaign donors.

Campaign finance reports show Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,391 to pay for campaign signs for her House District 8 race on June 23, the day she was arrested on mail and wire fraud charges stemming from a campaign finance fraud scheme.

Federal authorities allege she helped funnel campaign donations from political committees supporting Andrew Gillum’s 2018 bid for Governor to Gillum for his personal use.

Lettman-Hicks suspended her campaign the day after she was charged, but still must file campaign reports.

The reports show she raised $7,600 before her arrest and spent $5,300, including more than $3,400 on campaign yard signs and $1,782 on the qualifying fee. Lettman-Hicks had also loaned her campaign $10,000.

The last donation came on June 20 and was $1,000 from Kendrick Meek, a former U.S. House member and son of former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in 2010.

The Lettman-Hicks campaign has already refunded some campaign donations, and has given back nearly $3,000 so far, including returning $1,000 to prominent lobbyist Sean Pittman.

A close political ally of Gillum, Lettman-Hicks was charged with 19 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. An additional charge of lying to the FBI is pending against Gillum. A trial date is set for Aug. 16.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks pleaded not guilty and have denied any wrongdoing.

Lettman-Hicks’ withdrawal from the campaign leaves four Democrats vying for the nomination in HD 8, which covers south and northwest Tallahassee — while excluding downtown and Florida State University — and Gadsden County.

Through July 1, Hubert Brown has raised $37,700 and loaned his campaign $14,000 and has spent $7,600. Gallop Franklin has raised $65,600, loaned his campaign $20,000 and spent $23,000. Gregory James has raised $23,400 and spent $8,300. Marie Rattigan has raised $6,400 and spent $3,200.

Campaign finance reports for the lone Republican in the race, Curt Bender, do not appear on the Division of Elections website.

Gray Rohrer

