Juan Carlos Porras campaign for HD 119 gains support from police, firefighters

Republican operative turned legislative candidate Juan Carlos Porras is now the only candidate in the crowded race for House District 119 to receive endorsements from both a police and firefighter group.

On Tuesday, Porras’ campaign released word that the Fraternal Order of Police and the Doral-headquartered South Florida Council of Firefighters, a nonprofit local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters, have both agreed to back his campaign.

They join the LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity, Associated Builders and Contractors and Doral Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez in supporting Porras, a lifelong HD 119 resident and member of the GOP.

“The police and firefighters are supporting our campaign because they know I am firmly committed to the safety and security of our community,” Porras said in a statement.

“I stand with the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities, and I am grateful to have their trust. Our brave police and firefighters know that I will always have their back.”

Porras began his political career at 18, when he was elected to a local Republican Executive Committee. During his four-year tenure there, he worked with conservative activists and elected officials to enhance the local Republican Party and ensure the election of qualified GOP candidates.

He’s also worked for several state and federal officials, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and state Reps. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Alex Rizo and Spencer Roach.

This year, he faces four Primary opponents in the race for the open seat representing HD 119, which covers a strip of unincorporated west Miami-Dade County encompassing West Kendall, Country Wal and The Crossings.

Other GOP candidates include teacher and West Kendall Community Council Chair Jose Soto, West Kendall Community Council Vice Chair Ashley Alvarez, personal injury and insurance lawyer Roberto Gonzalez and hotelier Ricky Tsay.

The winner of that contest will take on the winner of a Democratic Primary between James Cueva and Gabriel Gonzalez.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 23. The General Election takes place Nov. 8.