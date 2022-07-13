Personnel note: Brian Horton named FMEA president

Brian Horton, president and general manager of the Kissimmee Utility Authority, has ascended to president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA).

The utility trade organization elected a new slate of leaders Wednesday during its annual conference in Palm Beach as the organization celebrates its 80th anniversary. Additional leaders are President-Elect Joe Bunch, general manager and CEO of New Smyrna Beach Utilities; Vice President Clint Bullock, general manager and CEO of the Orlando Utilities Commission; and Secretary-Treasurer Ed Liberty, director of the City of Lake Worth Electric Utilities.

“The success of public power not only relies on a strong network of support, but also a leadership team that is dedicated to providing our members with the resources and expertise they need to ensure customers have clean, affordable and reliable power,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA Executive Director. “I am grateful to our new slate of officers elected today for agreeing to serve in this capacity and I look forward to the accomplishments we will achieve together.”

Horton, who recently served as Vice President of FMEA, replaces President James Braddock, director of support services and internal auditing for the City of Wauchula. Bunch previously served as secretary-treasurer.

FMEA represents the interests of 33 members, with jurisdictions covering large cities like Jacksonville to smaller towns like Havana. Together, the community-owned electric utilities represented by FMEA serve more than 3 million residences and businesses and employ more than 5,400 Floridians. FMEA also represents associate members like Florida Power & Light.

The organization was originally established as the Florida Municipal Utilities Association in 1942 in response to World War II fuel shortages. At the time, municipal utilities across the state realized they could band together to purchase fuel in bulk and achieve economies of scale. The association changed its name to the Florida Municipal Electric Association in 1988.

FMEA advocates for member cities’ interests across state and federal issues, provides education and training for members and serves as a clearinghouse for industry news and information.

The conference is one of five events FMEA hosts each year. The group also holds the Energy Connections Conference & Trade Show, the Florida Lineman Competition, FMEA Hurricane Forum and the FMEA Legislative Rally.