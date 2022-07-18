July 18, 2022
Lee’s elected leadership lines up behind Tiffany Esposito in HD 77
Tiffany Esposito

Esposito horiz.
Most of Lee County's legislative delegation endorsed the San Carlos Park Republican.

Lawmakers elected before in Lee County think Tiffany Esposito has what it takes to represent the community in the House. The San Carlos Republican rolled out a list of endorsements including most legislators already in the Lee County delegation.

Sen. Ray Rodrigues and Reps. Adam Botana, Mike Giallombardo, Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Spencer Roach, who all represent portions of Lee County, endorsed Esposito. She also won the backing of Reps. Bob Rommel and Kaylee Tuck, who represent nearby Southwest Florida districts. All are Republicans.

She also announced the support of Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno, State Attorney Amira Fox, Tax Collector Noelle Branning, Clerk of Courts Kevin Karnes and County Commissioners Brian Hamman and Cecil Pendergrass.

“I am deeply honored to have the trust and endorsement of these respected community leaders,” Esposito said. “I look forward to working with them to fight to protect our conservative values and to keep Florida the freest and best state in America.”

Bonita Springs City Councilman Jesse Purdon, Estero Mayor Bill Ribble and former Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto all also endorsed Esposito.

The support from officials already elected offers a glimpse at the electoral chances for the SWFL Inc. president and CEO.

Esposito faces Fox News pundit Ford O’Connell in the Republican Primary in House District 77 on Aug. 23. The winner of the nomination will face Democrat Erik Engelhart in the General Election.

But the district leans heavily Republican. Under new lines approved by the House, about 56.01% of voters favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election compared to 43.09% who went for Democrat Joe Biden.

Esposito has leaned heavily on her connections in south Lee County’s business community in the race. O’Connell, a former Trump White House surrogate, has made a play for rank conservative voters.

In an e-mail blast announcing the round of endorsements, Esposito stresses her “pro-gun, pro-life, Constitutional Conservative” platform.

