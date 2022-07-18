Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced.

Demings “has tested positive for COVID and is currently isolating. Her symptoms are mild and she is so grateful for the many well-wishes,” her office reported in a brief statement.

The announcement comes the day after the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue 2022 statewide conference wrapped up in Tampa Sunday. Demings was one of the featured speakers at that event.

Her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, contracted COVID-19 in January, and fully recovered.

