July 18, 2022
Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19
When it comes to affordability, Val Demings knows of which she speaks.

Scott Powers

273745776_513838010108392_1762699038149397872_n
Office reports she has 'mild symptoms' and is isolating.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced.

Demings “has tested positive for COVID and is currently isolating. Her symptoms are mild and she is so grateful for the many well-wishes,” her office reported in a brief statement.

The announcement comes the day after the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue 2022 statewide conference wrapped up in Tampa Sunday. Demings was one of the featured speakers at that event.

Her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, contracted COVID-19 in January, and fully recovered.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

Scott Powers

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 18, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    Vote RED for blaming Democrats for being unable to clean up GOP messes fast enough every other 4 years or so
    Vote RED for far right propaganda and dangerous lies
    Vote RED to continue shoveling money to the rich and blaming Democrats for the fallout
    Vote RED for crony Capitalism and buying politicians to serve the rich

    Reply

