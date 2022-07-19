Central Florida hoteliers announce new round of endorsements

Democratic Rep. Daisy Morales, three other Democrats and two Republicans drew endorsements for their House races in the latest round from the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association (CFHLA).

Morales faces another Democrat, Rita Harris, in an open Primary Election on Aug. 23 for the seat representing House District 44 in south-central Orange County.

The new House endorsement, which officially come through the CFHLA’s political action committee and political committee, include four others who also have Primary Election battles on Aug. 23 for open seats: Republican Apopka City Commissioner Doug Bankson, Democrat LaVon Bracy Davis, Democrat Dan Marquith and Republican Bruno Portigliatti.

The association also endorsed Orange County School Board member Johanna López for an open House seat election. She already has the Democratic nomination so will not be on the August ballot. In November, she will face the winner of a Republican Primary Election.

In addition, the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association endorsed Roberta Walton Johnson for an open seat on the Orange County Commission, Orange County School Board member Angie Gallo for re-election, and Alicia Farrant for an open seat on the Orange County School Board.

“Each of these pro-hospitality candidates understand the importance of tourism and are eager to help find solutions to the challenges that we face as a region and as a state,” said Jay Leonard, general manager of the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Area and chairman of the CFHLA PAC and PC.

Bankson is battling Republicans Charles Hart and Randy Ross in the Primary Election for House District 39, representing northwestern Orange County and southwestern Seminole. The winner would face Democratic nominee Tiffany Hughes in the General Election.

Bracy Davis is running against Democrat Melissa Myers in the Primary Election for House District 40 in western Orange. The winner matches up against Republican nominee Nate Robertson in the General Election.

In the General Election, López will face the Republican Primary Election winner, either Jay J. Rodriguez or Chris Wright, for House District 43 in east-central Orange.

Portigliatti is running against Carolina Amesty, Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola and Mike Zhao in the Republican Primary Election for House District 45 in southwestern Orange and northwestern Osceola County. The winner will go up against Democratic nominee Allie Braswell in the General Election.

Marquith is competing with Andrew Jeng and Anthony Nieves in the House District 47 Primary in Osceola. The winner faces Paula Stark in the General Election.

Walton Johnson is up against Rosemarie Diehl, Lawanna Gelzer, Cynthia Harris, Nikki Mims McGee, Hedder Pierre-Joseph and Mike Scott in the Orange County Commission District 6 contest in western Orange County. If no one gets more than 50% of the votes, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election in November.

Gallo is in a one-one-one race with Rachel Kirby for the Orange County School Board District 1 seat in eastern Orange.

Farrant faces Michael Daniels, Robert Lynn, Kila Murphey, Susanne Marie Pena and Dennis Smith for the Orange County School Board District 3 seat in south-central Orange.

In previous rounds of endorsements this year, the hotel association’s political committees endorsed the re-elections of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange Commissioner Christine Moore and Orange Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero, Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer, Osceola Commissioner Cheryl Grieb, Seminole County Commissioner Jay Zembower and Seminole Commissioner Amy Lockhart.

In Central Florida State Senate races, the CFHLA committees previously endorsed Republican Rep. Jason Brodeur and Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown. In other House races, previous endorsements went to Republican incumbents Keith Truenow, Fred Hawkins and David Smith Democratic Rep. Kristen Arrington.