Fraternal Order of Police endorses Doug Broxson in SD 1 race

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Republican Sen. Doug Broxson for re-election.

The group works to improve workforce conditions for law enforcement officers.

“The office of State Senator is an important one and the Florida Fraternal Order of Police representing more than 24,000 law enforcement officers have endorsed Doug Broxson,” said Florida Fraternal Order of Police President Steve Zona. “We have confidence in his ability to lead Florida. We look forward to working with Doug Broxson in Tallahassee, on a prosperous and safe Florida.”

Broxson has represented Senate District 1 since 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. Before running for Senate the businessman and Pensacola native served in the House for six years.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police,” Broxson said. “This organization represents many of the brave men and women of our Florida law enforcement who selflessly protect our communities every day. It is up to us to support them, and when reelected to the Florida Senate, I will continue to fight for their safety and quality of life in Tallahassee.”

The incumbent serves as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education. He is Vice Chair of the Banking and Insurance Committee and Reapportionment Committee. Other committees he is a member of include Appropriations, Ethics, Education and Judiciary.

According to campaign finance records, Broxson has raised 107,200 for his re-election campaign. He raised $12,000 the last two weeks of June, including $1,000 contributions from the Floridians for Conservative Values PAC and the government relations firm The Mayernick Group.

His opponent, Republican John Mills, has not received contributions other than $3,000 of his own money. He spent $400 to John Hallman for consulting services.

Mills went after Broxson on his Facebook page for voting for Senate Bill 7026 in 2018. The legislation raised the age to purchase a firearm to 21.

Mills wrote that Broxson is “one of those so called ‘conservatives’ who betrayed law-abiding Gun Owners of America – Florida when he voted for SB 7026.”

SD 1 covers Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.