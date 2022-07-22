Rick Scott claims press ‘almost hoped’ for Donald Trump COVID-19 decline

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott alleged a double standard regarding the disparate handling of the coronavirus cases of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, that latter of whom is undergoing treatment for the virus now.

Trump had COVID-19 in late 2020, during a pivotal time in his ultimately failed re-election campaign. Scott claimed that the media wanted Trump to suffer during a radio interview Friday on the Brian Kilmeade show.

“It’s ridiculous. They almost hoped that Trump would get worse,” Scott said.

Kilmeade played clips of Democrats critiquing Trump for a “dereliction” that caused him to get COVID-19 last year, with one blasting Trump for getting taxpayer funded treatment for the virus, goading further comment from the Senator.

“Has anybody suggested that Joe Biden shouldn’t get the best care possible? Of course not,” Scott said. “We want the President to. We want everybody to.”

“The Democrats are so mean-spirited,” Scott added. “Everything is just messaging: anti-people like Trump.”

Scott pivoted to harassment encountered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier this year, as a SCOTUS decision loomed on a Mississippi abortion case that ended up overturning Roe v. Wade.

“When Justice Kavanaugh gets, you know, harassed, not one Democrat that I know of said ‘that’s not right,'” Scott asserted. “Not one.”

“Just look at the Kavanaugh stuff. Look at the proposed violence against Kavanaugh, Everybody’s OK with that,” Scott added.

Malefactor Nicholas Roske had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Justice Kavanaugh’s home early one morning in June, ahead of the SCOTUS decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization case that upheld Mississippi’s ban on abortion after the fifteenth week of gestation. Conservatives have complained that such targeting of a liberal justice would be taken more seriously by the media.