July 25, 2022
How far can it fall? AAA says gas prices dropped another 17 cents
Image via Drew Dixon.

Scott Powers

AUGGASPRICES
It's the lowest pump price in three months.

The steady and swift decline in gasoline prices continued in the past week, leaving June’s peak of nearly $5 per gallon far behind.

The latest survey shows Florida drivers are finding an average of $4.10 per gallon, down 17 cents in a week and down 79 cents since mid-June, reported AAA — The Auto Club Group.

That’s an improvement of about $12 to fill a 15-gallon tank.

Many places in Florida are seeing prices well below $4, for the first time in more than three months, AAA reported Monday morning.

The pump prices are being preceded by global declines in prices for oil, indicating the fall may continue yet another week.

“Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group.

“News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.”

And drivers are conserving more, possibly still shocked by the $5 per gallon prices seen in June.

“The latest readings from the (U.S. Energy Information Administration) put gasoline demand at 5%-10% below year-ago levels,” Jenkins said. “This has those in the market believing that Americans are changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices. Those prices at the pump are moving lower as a result.”

AAA’s survey found best deals in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach market where a gallon averages $3.83. Other low prices are being seen in Sebring and Panama City, at $3.88; Melbourne-Titusville, at $3.91; Pensacola, at $3.98; Jacksonville, at $4.00; Orlando, at $4.02; and Tampa, at $4.04.

The most expensive gas in Florida was found in Naples, at $4.38. That was followed by the West Palm Beach market, at $4.36; Fort Lauderdale, at $4.22; Miami, at $4.21; Gainesville, at $4.16; Tallahassee, at $4.14; Sarasota, at $4.13; and St. Petersburg, at $4.07.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

One comment

  • Elliott Offen

    July 25, 2022 at 9:19 am

    The rich Florida hogs don’t care about gas prices because they know high prices benefit the capitalists. They only use high prices as a weapon against those who would stabilize a perpetually volatile economic system. The common person in Florida has been dumbed down by the right wing propaganda which obscures the roller coaster economy grift. GOP will only do things that benefit only the rich…even mass death they would turn a blind eye to if it benefitted the rich.

    Reply

