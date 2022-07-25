How far can it fall? AAA says gas prices dropped another 17 cents

The steady and swift decline in gasoline prices continued in the past week, leaving June’s peak of nearly $5 per gallon far behind.

The latest survey shows Florida drivers are finding an average of $4.10 per gallon, down 17 cents in a week and down 79 cents since mid-June, reported AAA — The Auto Club Group.

That’s an improvement of about $12 to fill a 15-gallon tank.

Many places in Florida are seeing prices well below $4, for the first time in more than three months, AAA reported Monday morning.

The pump prices are being preceded by global declines in prices for oil, indicating the fall may continue yet another week.

“Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group.

“News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.”

And drivers are conserving more, possibly still shocked by the $5 per gallon prices seen in June.

“The latest readings from the (U.S. Energy Information Administration) put gasoline demand at 5%-10% below year-ago levels,” Jenkins said. “This has those in the market believing that Americans are changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices. Those prices at the pump are moving lower as a result.”

AAA’s survey found best deals in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach market where a gallon averages $3.83. Other low prices are being seen in Sebring and Panama City, at $3.88; Melbourne-Titusville, at $3.91; Pensacola, at $3.98; Jacksonville, at $4.00; Orlando, at $4.02; and Tampa, at $4.04.

The most expensive gas in Florida was found in Naples, at $4.38. That was followed by the West Palm Beach market, at $4.36; Fort Lauderdale, at $4.22; Miami, at $4.21; Gainesville, at $4.16; Tallahassee, at $4.14; Sarasota, at $4.13; and St. Petersburg, at $4.07.