Nikki Fried camp scoffs at Charlie Crist’s negative turn

Members of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s campaign are criticizing Democratic Primary opponent Charlie Crist for going negative. Fried Campaign Manager Matthew Van Name characterized a tonal shift as a sign “Charlie Crist realized he will likely lose this primary and so he’s gone negative.”
“He’s gone from ‘I don’t respond to her’ — not even mentioning Nikki’s name on May 20th, to using a speech at the LGBTQ+ Caucus yesterday, July 23rd, two months later, to start his negative track,” Van Name wrote.
Gone unmentioned is that Fried has openly criticized Crist’s record for months. But the messaging attempts to suggest that Crist in recent days is reacting to a shifting momentum in the Democratic Primary.
Van Name pointed to Crist’s remarks at the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus this weekend in Fort Lauderdale. Crist attacked Fried for her past support of former Republican state Sen. Manny Diaz, who Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed as Education Commissioner.
“He’s the guy now implementing the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Act,” Crist said told the caucus, according to Bay News 9.
The reference is to a controversial new law, officially entitled “Parental Rights in Education,” which limits teacher instruction on the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation.
The LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus held a vote on whether to endorse in the race and Fried came a vote shy of winning. The vote went 25-13 in Fried’s favor, but bylaws require a two-thirds vote to issue an official endorsement.
Van Name’s memo to supporters touts Fried winning 65.8% of the vote in the straw poll, and said that was a “trend happening in every grassroots caucus vote.” Fried notably picked up the endorsement earlier this year from the Democratic Black Caucus at a May event.
Van Name took some umbrage at a statement Crist released asserting that Fried, a South Florida County native, “attempted to pack the room with supporters.”
“Angry Charlie is losing Charlie,” Van Name wrote.
Crist has consistently led in fundraising and independent polls, but Fried earned a lot of good press after a speech at the Leadership Blue gala in Tampa Bay. Fried stepped up attacks on Crist’s own conservative voting history — before being elected as a Democratic Congressman he served one term as a Republican Governor — since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Van Name suggests the change in tone of the race could prove well timed. Fried just made a buy for her first television ads.
“She’s on message and he’s off the rails,” Van Name said. “Let me be very clear, Charlie going negative won’t distract us. It emboldens us. If we communicate at all, we win.”
Crist went on air sooner and he has more money. But Van Name expressd confidence in Fried’s momentum.
4 comments
Joe Corsin
July 25, 2022 at 9:53 am
Vote RED for claiming victory when the wind blows.
Vote RED for a cultural of greed, incivility, lies, and exploitation.
Vote RED for far right militias, bioterrorists, and mass shootings.
Vote RED for government for the rich.
Vote RED for mass shootings
Love My State
July 25, 2022 at 11:18 am
Tired of all the back stabbing and looking for someone who cares about Florida. DeSantis is letting Florida go out to the highest bidder. Look at LPGA and Williamson in Volusia County. Throwing up match box apartments while telling long time citizens they can’t use water because of water shortages. If people don’t like it here, then leave. DeSantis is a hypercritic boring on the side of Nazis.
Impeach Biden
July 25, 2022 at 11:29 am
You two goofballs above would still vote for Andrew Gillum. What a fraud he was. More interested in drugs and boy toys. Than God DeSantis beat him and the State of Florida is in a much better place now.
Impeach Biden
July 25, 2022 at 11:19 am
“Blue” controls the WH.
“Blue” controls the Senate.
“Blue” controls Congress.
Ask yourself,
How’s your investments / retirement since Jan 2021?
How’s the price of fuel since Jan 2021.
How’s the price of all consumer goods since Jan 2021?
How’s crime in your city since Jan 2021?
Do we have a Southern Border or not?
If you are happy with what is going on then continue to vote “Blue”. If you have had enough of the gross incompetence of the current administration then vote “Red”.