July 14, 2022
In first TV ad buy, Charlie Crist looks past Primary, goes after Ron DeSantis
Screenshot via first Crist TV ad, "Fighting Back.

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 7.48.48 AM
The Democrat challenges the GOP Governor on gun control, abortion.

Charlie Crist, a Democratic candidate for Governor, has gone on TV with a new ad blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis on abortion rights and guns.

“Think about what’s at stake in Florida,” Crist says in the ad. “Gov. Ron DeSantis bullies school children. He wants to outlaw abortion, even for victims of rape and incest. He opposes any background checks on guns, even for violent criminals. And he cares more about running for the White House than your house.

“Well, I’m fighting back.”

The ad, titled “Fighting Back,” marks the first from any candidate for Governor. Crist’s campaign said it will be backed by a six-figure TV buy in key media markets across the state. It will also stream on digital platforms.

The ad looks past Crist’s ongoing Democratic Primary against Agriculture Nikki Fried, instead turning full attention on the Republican incumbent.

But notably, it also leans heavily on issues critical to the Democratic base ahead of an Aug. 23 Primary vote to determine the party nominee.

The ad spotlights several viral moments from the current Governor in the last year, including when WFLA cameras ahead of a press conference in Tampa caught DeSantis berating students for wearing masks.

It also shows DeSantis at a signing ceremony when his signature made a 15-week abortion ban law. A circuit court judge since found that law violates the Florida Constitution, but with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, many anticipate a push in Florida to further restrict access to abortion.

DeSantis also dismissed Democratic calls for a Special Session on gun control after a deadly school shooting in Texas. “With all due respect to these leftists, they just want to come after your Second Amendment rights,” he said after the Uvalde shooting left 19 children dead.

Crist in his ad makes clear he would handle crises differently.

“We must defend a woman’s right to choose and protect kids with common sense gun laws,” Crist says on camera. “Ron DeSantis has a radical agenda. Together we can stop it for a better Florida.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

