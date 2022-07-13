July 13, 2022
Former judge files elections complaints against HD 15 candidate Emily Nunez

Drew Wilson

Emily Nunez HD 15
'Potential lawmakers shouldn’t break the law.'

Jacksonville attorney and former Duval County Court Judge Jerilynn O’Hara has filed elections complaints against House District 15 candidate Emily Nunez for not filing forms to disclose her relationship to a political committee.

Nunez, a Yulee Republican, opened a campaign account in early January and entered the race for HD 15 in March after it was redrawn by the Legislature.

O’Hara’s complaints, however, note that Nunez’s campaign website was paid for by a political committee known as Conservative Leadership Coalition without Nunez filing the required “statement of solicitation” form notifying the Division of Elections.

State statute requires candidates to submit the form if they raise money through a political committee. Violations of the statute are punishable by a fine of up to $50 per day.

O’Hara has also filed a complaint against Conservative Leadership Coalition over its finance reports alleging that it has under-reported contributions. It cites as evidence that the committee’s filings show its account has a negative balance, which is prohibited under state elections law.

A third complaint says Nunez has sent fundraising emails and other campaign communications without the required disclosures — state law requires campaign communications state the candidate’s name, political party and the office they are running for.

“I believe in the rule of law and Emily Nunez has – now on multiple occasions – chosen to ignore Florida Statutes,” O’Hara said. “I hope the Elections Commission will investigate these serious allegations and come to the conclusion that is best for the voters of House District 15. Potential lawmakers shouldn’t break the law.”

Nunez is one of two Republicans running for HD 15, which includes parts of Northern and Western Duval County. It is an open seat.

She faces Dean Black, the Chair of the Duval County Republican Party, in the Aug. 23 Primary. Black is considered the frontrunner and holds a substantial lead over Nunez in fundraising and has received endorsements from several organizations, most recently the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters and the Nassau County Fire Rescue Professionals.

The HD 15 Republican Primary will be closed to non-GOP voters due to Jerry Steckloff qualifying as a write-in candidate after filing on June 13.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

