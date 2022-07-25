July 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Linda Chaney delivers $1.5M to Parc Center for Disabilities

Kelly HayesJuly 25, 20223min0
Linda Chaney PARC
The funding comes from an appropriation by the state of Florida that aims to improve inclusivity in the workforce and remove barriers to opportunities.

Rep. Linda Chaney hand delivered a $1.5 million check to Parc Center for Disabilities, a nonprofit in St. Petersburg that provides resources and programming to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The funding comes from an appropriation by the state of Florida that aims to improve inclusivity in the workforce and remove barriers to opportunities. The organization plans to use the funding to cover expenses related to Parc’s Adult Community Life Skills Inclusion Center for Employment Training, according to the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. That includes funding a necessary renovation to the outdated facility, built in 1970, that houses these programs and services.

Parc works in collaboration with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Florida Department of Education State Plan to prepare individuals for the workforce. Participants learn skills in a true work environment that is accepted by industry standards. Parc is able to help about 250 to 400 participants experience employment training opportunities and obtain community employment.

“Since 1953, Parc Center for Disabilities has lead the way to help and advocate for children and adults with intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in Pinellas County. I had the pleasure to meet many of their residents who showed me their own work skills, such as impressive clay making and air filter assembly. I will continue to advocate for Parc Center for Disabilities and am happy to know this large sum of money is going towards such a truly wonderful cause,” Chaney wrote in a Facebook post.

Chaney added that this is her largest appropriations check yet.

In addition to presenting the check, Chaney also toured the Parc facilities and programs.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDiagnosis for 7.25.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

next‘Feeds’ gives Facebook users more control over what they see, discover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Once again, Florida Politics is the most-read news outlet among state lawmakers
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more