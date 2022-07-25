Linda Chaney delivers $1.5M to Parc Center for Disabilities

Rep. Linda Chaney hand delivered a $1.5 million check to Parc Center for Disabilities, a nonprofit in St. Petersburg that provides resources and programming to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The funding comes from an appropriation by the state of Florida that aims to improve inclusivity in the workforce and remove barriers to opportunities. The organization plans to use the funding to cover expenses related to Parc’s Adult Community Life Skills Inclusion Center for Employment Training, according to the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. That includes funding a necessary renovation to the outdated facility, built in 1970, that houses these programs and services.

Yesterday we got to tour the @PARCFL where @State Representative Linda Chaney awarded the organization with a check representing a 1.5-million-dollar appropriation. PARC is preparing potential employees for the #workforce and we have the details below! https://t.co/mZkGnCH57c pic.twitter.com/eYtX6qAKNB — St. Pete Chamber (@StPeteChamber) July 21, 2022

Parc works in collaboration with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Florida Department of Education State Plan to prepare individuals for the workforce. Participants learn skills in a true work environment that is accepted by industry standards. Parc is able to help about 250 to 400 participants experience employment training opportunities and obtain community employment.

“Since 1953, Parc Center for Disabilities has lead the way to help and advocate for children and adults with intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in Pinellas County. I had the pleasure to meet many of their residents who showed me their own work skills, such as impressive clay making and air filter assembly. I will continue to advocate for Parc Center for Disabilities and am happy to know this large sum of money is going towards such a truly wonderful cause,” Chaney wrote in a Facebook post.

Chaney added that this is her largest appropriations check yet.

In addition to presenting the check, Chaney also toured the Parc facilities and programs.